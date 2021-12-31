 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 9 OSU vs No. 5 in the Fiesta Bowl: Storyline, matchup, player to watch
0 Comments
editor's pick

No. 9 OSU vs No. 5 in the Fiesta Bowl: Storyline, matchup, player to watch

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Fiesta Bowl: No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame

Noon Saturday, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU (11-2); Notre Dame (11-1)

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Last meeting: First meeting

Weather: Dome

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

2021 season finale

The first 12-win season in Oklahoma State history ended with a Fiesta Bowl in 2011. The Cowboys can achieve their second 12-win on the same field against Notre Dame on Saturday.

OSU returns to the field on New Year’s Day nearly a full month after their College Football Playoff hopes crashed in the 21-16 loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game. In 2011, the Cowboys came to the desert to complete their most successful season in program history. With a win against the Fighting Irish, they can tie a bow on their best season since.

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Spencer Sanders vs. Notre Dame defense

The last time OSU saw Spencer Sanders under center, he threw four interceptions before nearly executing a game-winning drive in the closing minutes against Baylor. On Saturday, the Cowboys need a bounce-back from their third-year passer.

Sanders will look for his rebound against a Notre Dame defense missing projected first-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton at safety. However, the Fighting Irish defense has made life hard on opposing passers all season, entering the Fiesta Bowl tied for 13th in the nation with 15 interceptions on the year and fourth in the country with 40 sacks.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Running back Jaylen Warren

OSU running backs accounted for only 33 rushing yards in the Big 12 title game with Warren watching on from the sidelines with an ankle injury. The Cowboys’ 1,134-yard rusher is set to return and suit up to face Notre Dame in the final game of his college career.

Warren said this week that he’s back to 100%. Even against a Fighting Irish defense allowing 127.1 yards per game on the ground, expect the OSU offense to feature a heavy dose of the transfer rusher.

4. WHO WILL WIN?

From columnist Guerin Emig: Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State's 1,000-yard rusher, is playing. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame's 1,000-yard counterpart, is not. That's enough to tip an even, defensive-dominated game, in the Cowboys' favor. Just barely.

Pokes 17, Irish 15

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

OU Sports Extra: The season ended on a positive note. Now what?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert