No. 9 OSU vs No. 5 in the Fiesta Bowl: Storyline, matchup, player to watch

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Spencer Sanders vs. Notre Dame defense

The last time OSU saw Spencer Sanders under center, he threw four interceptions before nearly executing a game-winning drive in the closing minutes against Baylor. On Saturday, the Cowboys need a bounce-back from their third-year passer.

Sanders will look for his rebound against a Notre Dame defense missing projected first-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton at safety. However, the Fighting Irish defense has made life hard on opposing passers all season, entering the Fiesta Bowl tied for 13th in the nation with 15 interceptions on the year and fourth in the country with 40 sacks.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Running back Jaylen Warren

OSU running backs accounted for only 33 rushing yards in the Big 12 title game with Warren watching on from the sidelines with an ankle injury. The Cowboys’ 1,134-yard rusher is set to return and suit up to face Notre Dame in the final game of his college career.