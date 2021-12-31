No. 9 OSU vs No. 5 in the Fiesta Bowl: Storyline, matchup, player to watch

Fiesta Bowl: No. 9 Oklahoma State vs. No. 5 Notre Dame
Noon Saturday, State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN
Radio: KTSB-1170
Records: OSU (11-2); Notre Dame (11-1)
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last meeting: First meeting
Weather: Dome
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
2021 season finale
The first 12-win season in Oklahoma State history ended with a Fiesta Bowl in 2011. The Cowboys can achieve their second 12-win on the same field against Notre Dame on Saturday.
OSU returns to the field on New Year’s Day nearly a full month after their College Football Playoff hopes crashed in the 21-16 loss to Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game. In 2011, the Cowboys came to the desert to complete their most successful season in program history. With a win against the Fighting Irish, they can tie a bow on their best season since.
2. KEY MATCHUP
QB Spencer Sanders vs. Notre Dame defense
The last time OSU saw Spencer Sanders under center, he threw four interceptions before nearly executing a game-winning drive in the closing minutes against Baylor. On Saturday, the Cowboys need a bounce-back from their third-year passer.
Sanders will look for his rebound against a Notre Dame defense missing projected first-round draft pick Kyle Hamilton at safety. However, the Fighting Irish defense has made life hard on opposing passers all season, entering the Fiesta Bowl tied for 13th in the nation with 15 interceptions on the year and fourth in the country with 40 sacks.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Running back Jaylen Warren
OSU running backs accounted for only 33 rushing yards in the Big 12 title game with Warren watching on from the sidelines with an ankle injury. The Cowboys’ 1,134-yard rusher is set to return and suit up to face Notre Dame in the final game of his college career.
Warren said this week that he’s back to 100%. Even against a Fighting Irish defense allowing 127.1 yards per game on the ground, expect the OSU offense to feature a heavy dose of the transfer rusher.
4. WHO WILL WIN?
From columnist Guerin Emig: Jaylen Warren, Oklahoma State's 1,000-yard rusher, is playing. Kyren Williams, Notre Dame's 1,000-yard counterpart, is not. That's enough to tip an even, defensive-dominated game, in the Cowboys' favor. Just barely.
Pokes 17, Irish 15