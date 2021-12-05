No. 9 OSU set for Fiesta Bowl meeting with No. 5 Notre Dame on New Year's Day

STILLWATER — Following Saturday’s 21-16 Big 12 Championship defeat to Baylor, Oklahoma State will conclude its first 11-win season since 2011 with a date with Notre Dame in the 2021 Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day.

The Cowboys (11-2) dropped four spots to No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings and learned its postseason destination Sunday: a noon CT meeting with the fifth-ranked Fighting Irish on Jan. 1 at Glendale, Arizona’s State Farm Stadium on ESPN.

OSU’s Fiesta Bowl selection marks its fifth New Year’s Six bowl game appearance since 2010 and its first since the 2016 Sugar Bowl. The Cowboys are unbeaten in two previous Fiesta Bowl appearances at the end of the 1974 and 2011 seasons.

Mike Gundy’s Cowboys entered the weekend with prospects of reaching their first ever College Football Playoff before falling short in the Big 12 title game at AT&T Stadium. The Bears' third-ever Big 12 Championship win shot Baylor to No. 7 in the CFP rankings Sunday. The Dave Aranda-led Bears will face No. 8 Ole Miss in the Jan. 1 Sugar Bowl.