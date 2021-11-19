 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 9 OSU at Texas Tech: Storyline, matchup and player to watch
0 Comments
editor's pick

No. 9 OSU at Texas Tech: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Nov. 15, 2021 video. Cowboys head coach says his quarterback has matured since the last time they faced Tech on the road. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech

7 p.m. Saturday, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas

Need-to-know info

TV: FOX23

Radio: KTSB-1170

Records: OSU 9-1 (6-1 Big 12); Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4)

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Last meeting: OSU beat Texas Tech 50-44 on Nov. 28, 2020

All-time series: Texas Tech leads 23-22-2

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Clear, 70° at kickoff

1. TOP STORYLINE

Win and (potentially) in

By days end Saturday, ninth-ranked Oklahoma State could be set for its first-ever Big 12 Championship game appearance. The Cowboys have to take care of business on their own in Lubbock against Texas Tech and reigning conference newcomer of the week Donovan Smith, who threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns last week. But with an OSU win, and a loss from either Iowa State (at Oklahoma) or Baylor (at Kansas State), the Cowboys will be headed to Arlington on Dec. 4.

2. KEY MATCHUP 

OSU defense vs QB Donovan Smith

In the words of legendary New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra, it’s deja vu all over again.

OSU faces another team coming off of a career day. Smith and the Red Raiders gained 529 yards of offense and scored 31 first-half points in the redshirt freshman’s first career start to top Iowa State a week ago. In their last three games, a Cowboys defense that’s tied for the national lead with 37 sacks and leads the Big 12 in passing defense has devoured Kansas’ Jason Bean, West Virginia’s Jarret Doege and TCU’s Chandler Morris after big games the week before. OSU can cruise to a comfortable run in Lubbock if it does the same to Smith.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Spencer Sanders

Sanders’ last visit to Texas Tech didn’t go so well. This one should go better. The Red Raiders allow the most passing yards (270.4 per game) and passing touchdowns (25) of any defense in the Big 12. Sanders has thrown eight touchdowns and one interception over his last four games. If last week’s win over TCU was for the OSU running game, Saturday in Lubbock could be Sanders’ day.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY? 

From Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders isn't the same quarterback he was the last time OSU played at Tech, when his five-turnover nightmare prompted a 45-35 loss. More importantly, the Cowboys aren't the same team.

Pokes 34, Raiders 20 

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Enes Kanter rips 'disgusting' LeBron James over Nike connection

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert