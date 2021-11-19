No. 9 OSU at Texas Tech: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

2. KEY MATCHUP

OSU defense vs QB Donovan Smith

In the words of legendary New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra, it’s deja vu all over again.

OSU faces another team coming off of a career day. Smith and the Red Raiders gained 529 yards of offense and scored 31 first-half points in the redshirt freshman’s first career start to top Iowa State a week ago. In their last three games, a Cowboys defense that’s tied for the national lead with 37 sacks and leads the Big 12 in passing defense has devoured Kansas’ Jason Bean, West Virginia’s Jarret Doege and TCU’s Chandler Morris after big games the week before. OSU can cruise to a comfortable run in Lubbock if it does the same to Smith.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Spencer Sanders

Sanders’ last visit to Texas Tech didn’t go so well. This one should go better. The Red Raiders allow the most passing yards (270.4 per game) and passing touchdowns (25) of any defense in the Big 12. Sanders has thrown eight touchdowns and one interception over his last four games. If last week’s win over TCU was for the OSU running game, Saturday in Lubbock could be Sanders’ day.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY?