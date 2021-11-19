No. 9 OSU at Texas Tech: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

No. 9 Oklahoma State at Texas Tech
7 p.m. Saturday, Jones AT&T Stadium, Lubbock, Texas
Need-to-know info
TV: FOX23
Radio: KTSB-1170
Records: OSU 9-1 (6-1 Big 12); Texas Tech (6-4, 3-4)
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last meeting: OSU beat Texas Tech 50-44 on Nov. 28, 2020
All-time series: Texas Tech leads 23-22-2
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Clear, 70° at kickoff
1. TOP STORYLINE
Win and (potentially) in
By days end Saturday, ninth-ranked Oklahoma State could be set for its first-ever Big 12 Championship game appearance. The Cowboys have to take care of business on their own in Lubbock against Texas Tech and reigning conference newcomer of the week Donovan Smith, who threw for 322 yards and three touchdowns last week. But with an OSU win, and a loss from either Iowa State (at Oklahoma) or Baylor (at Kansas State), the Cowboys will be headed to Arlington on Dec. 4.
2. KEY MATCHUP
OSU defense vs QB Donovan Smith
In the words of legendary New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra, it’s deja vu all over again.
OSU faces another team coming off of a career day. Smith and the Red Raiders gained 529 yards of offense and scored 31 first-half points in the redshirt freshman’s first career start to top Iowa State a week ago. In their last three games, a Cowboys defense that’s tied for the national lead with 37 sacks and leads the Big 12 in passing defense has devoured Kansas’ Jason Bean, West Virginia’s Jarret Doege and TCU’s Chandler Morris after big games the week before. OSU can cruise to a comfortable run in Lubbock if it does the same to Smith.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Spencer Sanders
Sanders’ last visit to Texas Tech didn’t go so well. This one should go better. The Red Raiders allow the most passing yards (270.4 per game) and passing touchdowns (25) of any defense in the Big 12. Sanders has thrown eight touchdowns and one interception over his last four games. If last week’s win over TCU was for the OSU running game, Saturday in Lubbock could be Sanders’ day.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY?
From Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders isn't the same quarterback he was the last time OSU played at Tech, when his five-turnover nightmare prompted a 45-35 loss. More importantly, the Cowboys aren't the same team.
Pokes 34, Raiders 20