No. 9 OSU at No. 22 Kansas State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins on Saturday

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Bill Snyder Family Stadium, Manhattan, Kansas

Need-to-know info

TV: Fox 23

Radio: KTSB-1170

Streaming: Varsity Network

Records: OSU 6-1, 3-1 Big 12; Kansas State 5-2, 3-1

Coaches: Mike Gundy, 155-70 in 18th year; Chris Klieman, 25-18 in fourth year

Last meeting: On Sept. 25, 2021, OSU defeated Kansas State 31-20 in Stillwater.

All-time series: OSU leads 42-26.

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Temperatures will be cool, but the skies are clear, so lots of sunshine will help to warm up spectators and players during the game. Winds will be light from the east. For kickoff, the temperatures will be in the mid-60s. By halftime we will have cooled to the low 60s, and by the end of the game it till be cool in the mid-50s.

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Which team stays in contention?

With a month left in the regular season, the Big 12 race is heating up. OSU and Kansas State each fell to undefeated TCU, their only setback in league play. After this week, the Cowboys' remaining games are against the four teams in the bottom of the standings: Kansas, Iowa State, Oklahoma and West Virginia. The Wildcats have a tougher road ahead, with games against Texas, Baylor, West Virginia and Kansas.

2. KEY MATCHUP

KSU RB Deuce Vaughn vs. OSU's run defense

Vaughn has gone for at least 10 yards on 20% of his career carries. He is averaging more than 100 yards per game. The Cowboy defense struggled to contain Texas standout Bijan Robinson last week and remains banged up, dealing with a variety of injuries during the month of October.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

OSU QB Spencer Sanders

The Big 12 leader in total offense and passing yards, Sanders has weathered admirably through a shoulder issue in recent weeks while cutting down on turnovers, totaling four interceptions on the season. On Saturday, he goes up against a defense that has delivered a league-high nine interceptions.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders was much better than Quinn Ewers last week and OSU beat Texas a result. Sanders will be better than either Adrian Martinez or Will Howard this week, and the Cowboys will prevail again.

OSU 29, KSU 23