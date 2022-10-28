No. 9 OSU at No. 22 Kansas State: Another ranked opponent for the Cowboys

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s potential road back to Arlington, Texas, will go through Manhattan, Kansas.

The ninth-ranked Cowboys continue a difficult stretch Saturday against No. 22 Kansas State, their third ranked opponent in a row and the fourth in five games. Heading into the final month of the regular season, the winner will have a better chance of getting to the Big 12 championship game.

“They’re a really tough team,” offensive lineman Taylor Miterko said. “They instill the same concepts that are instilled in us — being tough and playing disciplined football.

“They’ve got a good thing going over there. They’ve had many years where they’ve been good at football. I think they are similar to us. The main thing out of this game is who’s tougher and more disciplined. That’s what we have to focus on this week.”

In a battle of teams whose only Big 12 losses have come against undefeated TCU, OSU will look to capitalize on the momentum gained from last week’s comeback against Texas, having held the Longhorns to a field goal in the second half despite a variety of defensive injuries.

“We just stayed calm and told each other the game wasn’t over; we still (had) another half to play,” defensive tackle Collin Clay said. “We made the corrections that we needed to make. As long as we’re all on the same page, that’s all that matters.”

The Cowboys have been shorthanded because of sidelined players, something Kansas State is dealing with as well. Quarterback Adrian Martinez, who hasn’t thrown an interception this season, is a game-time decision after leaving the loss to TCU in the first quarter.

“Martinez will play,” OSU coach Mike Gundy predicted Monday. “The big joke around the office is I’ve done this for so long, I can generally predict injuries pretty well. … With six days’ rest, I’d say he’ll be the starter.”

OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders also has been banged up, dealing with a shoulder issue for the past three weeks. He has played through it, helping his team become the No. 3 scoring offense in FBS and ranking among the nation’s best in total offense and passing yards.

“He’s been really good against us the last three years, and he’s got a good supporting cast,” Wildcats coach Chris Klieman said. “He’s got a number of people that he can distribute the ball to, but he can beat you with his arm and he can beat you with his legs.”

With Sanders running the offense, OSU won three in a row in the series in addition to 20 of its last 23 games overall and eight of the last 10 top-25 matchups under Gundy. After coming up short against Baylor in last year’s Big 12 title game, the Cowboys are trying to make it back there again.

“The Big 12 is really good this year,” receiver John Paul Richardson said. “We’re just going to show up every week and treat every game like it’s the national championship.”