No. 8 OSU at No. 13 TCU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch for the Cowboys' Week 7 matchup

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas

Need-to-know info

TV: ABC

Radio: KTSB 1170

Online: Varsity Network

Records: OSU 5-0, 2-0 Big 12; TCU 5-0, 2-0

Coaches: Mike Gundy, 154-69 in 18th year; Sonny Dykes, 5-0 in first year

Last meeting: On Nov. 13, 2021, OSU defeated TCU 63-17 in Stillwater.

All-time series: OSU leads 17-13-2

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Clash of conference contenders

The Cowboys were picked to finish third in the Big 12 behind Baylor and Oklahoma while TCU was seventh. In mid-October, the teams are undefeated and eyeing a run to the conference championship game. Saturday's winner will be in prime position halfway through the season.

OSU's rise in the league standings is not that surprising, but the Horned Frogs have started stronger than expected in Sonny Dykes' first season. TCU's offense has scored the same number of points as OSU's (232) while operating a defense similar to Tulsa's, with former Hurricane defensive coordinator Joseph Gillespie leading things on that side of the ball.

2. KEY MATCHUP

TCU QB Max Duggan vs. OSU's secondary

The Cowboys performed well against Texas Tech last week despite defensive injuries, but Duggan is one of the most effective quarterbacks in the country, ranking second in pass efficiency and throwing 14 touchdown passes with one interception. He also has rushed for 22 touchdowns in his career.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

OSU LB Mason Cobb

In his first season as a starter, Cobb leads the Big 12 and ranks eighth nationally with 1.5 tackles for lost yardage per game. He recorded his first career interception last week against Texas Tech.

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From Guerin Emig: The Cowboys should have opportunities to score against a middle-of-the-pack TCU defense. The issue is on the other side of the ball, where Max Duggan and the Horned Frogs represent the stiffest challenge Derek Mason's D has encountered.

TCU 38, OSU 32