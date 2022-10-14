No. 8 OSU at No. 13 TCU: Cowboys set for battle of unbeatens

STILLWATER — During his 18-year tenure as Oklahoma State’s head coach, Mike Gundy has been involved in plenty of big games.

“When you have a lot of hype, there’s a feeling in pregame warmups that is different than without that,” Gundy said. “I think I still feel that.”

The eighth-ranked Cowboys face No. 13 TCU on Saturday afternoon, the 24th time under Gundy for them to go up against a team also ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll. Gundy is 9-14 in those showdowns.

“Coaches say, ‘This is what I coach for,’ or some players say, ‘This is what I play for,’” he said. “I like the 28-point spread games. They’re much more enjoyable for me.”

In a midseason battle of unbeatens, Saturday’s winner will stay atop the Big 12 standings.

“We’re looking forward to this game,” running back Dominic Richardson said. “It’s two big teams that are undefeated going against each other, and we’re ready for it.”

OSU has hard-fought league wins against Baylor and Texas Tech under its belt but is in the midst of a schedule with weekly challenges, playing in a conference that seemingly has more parity than ever.

“In the Big 12, there’s always outstanding teams that are good and the teams that are not so good, but looking at the schedule we have a long stretch,” defensive tackle Sione Asi said. “You can’t really relax.

“You just have to give 100% every time. It makes the game a lot more exciting because it makes you better.”