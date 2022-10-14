 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

No. 8 OSU at No. 13 TCU: Cowboys set for battle of unbeatens

  • Updated
  • 0
Oklahoma State vs Baylor (copy)

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field before his team's Oct. 1 game against Baylor in Waco, Texas.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

Things have come together for the OSU during the first half of the football season. Kelly Hines and Patrick Prince talk about the upcoming road test at No. 13 TCU and more. Also, thoughts on how long Mike Gundy will continue coaching after he mentioned interviewing with the NFL's Tampa Bay Bucs a decade ago.

STILLWATER — During his 18-year tenure as Oklahoma State’s head coach, Mike Gundy has been involved in plenty of big games.

“When you have a lot of hype, there’s a feeling in pregame warmups that is different than without that,” Gundy said. “I think I still feel that.”

The eighth-ranked Cowboys face No. 13 TCU on Saturday afternoon, the 24th time under Gundy for them to go up against a team also ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll. Gundy is 9-14 in those showdowns.

“Coaches say, ‘This is what I coach for,’ or some players say, ‘This is what I play for,’” he said. “I like the 28-point spread games. They’re much more enjoyable for me.”

In a midseason battle of unbeatens, Saturday’s winner will stay atop the Big 12 standings.

Oct. 11, 2022 video. The Oklahoma State Cowboys will be at TCU on Oct. 15. Video courtesy/OSU Athletics

“We’re looking forward to this game,” running back Dominic Richardson said. “It’s two big teams that are undefeated going against each other, and we’re ready for it.”

People are also reading…

OSU has hard-fought league wins against Baylor and Texas Tech under its belt but is in the midst of a schedule with weekly challenges, playing in a conference that seemingly has more parity than ever.

“In the Big 12, there’s always outstanding teams that are good and the teams that are not so good, but looking at the schedule we have a long stretch,” defensive tackle Sione Asi said. “You can’t really relax.

“You just have to give 100% every time. It makes the game a lot more exciting because it makes you better.”

kelly.hines@tulsaworld.com

Top-15 matchups in the Gundy era

Oct. 25, 2008: No. 7 OSU at No. 1 Texas, 28-24 L

Nov. 8, 2008: No. 8 OSU at No. 2 Texas Tech, 56-20 L

Nov. 29, 2008: No. 3 OU at No. 11 OSU, 61-41 L

Dec. 30, 2008: No. 13 OSU vs. No. 15 Oregon, 42-31 L

Sept. 5, 2009: No. 13 Georgia at No. 9 OSU, 24-10 W

Oct. 31, 2009: No. 3 Texas at No. 13 OSU, 41-14 L

Nov. 27, 2010: No. 14 OU at No. 10 OSU, 47-41 L

Sept. 24, 2011: No. 7 OSU at No. 8 Texas A&M, 30-29 W

Dec. 3, 2011: No. 13 OU at No. 3 OSU, 44-10 W

Jan. 2, 2012: No. 3 OSU vs. No. 4 Stanford, 41-38 W

Nov. 23, 2013: No. 3 Baylor at No. 11 OSU, 49-17 W

Jan. 3, 2014: No. 13 OSU vs. No. 9 Missouri, 41-31 L

Oct. 18, 2014: No. 15 OSU at No. 12 TCU, 42-9 L

Nov. 7, 2015: No. 5 TCU at No. 12 OSU, 49-29 W

Nov. 21, 2015: No. 10 Baylor at No. 4 OSU, 45-35 L

Nov. 28, 2015: No. 5 OU at No. 9 OSU, 58-23 L

Dec. 3, 2016: No. 11 OSU at No. 7 OU, 38-20 L

Dec. 29, 2016: No. 13 OSU vs. No. 11 Colorado, 38-8 W

Sept. 23, 2017: No. 16 TCU at No. 6 OSU, 44-31 L

Nov. 4, 2017: No. 8 OU at No. 11 OSU, 62-52 L

Nov. 27, 2021: No. 10 OU at No. 7 OSU, 37-33 W

Dec. 4, 2021: No. 5 OSU vs. No. 9 Baylor, 21-16 L

Jan. 1, 2022: No. 9 OSU vs. No. 5 Notre Dame, 37-35 W

No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU

2:30 p.m. Saturday

KTUL; KTSB 1170

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Writer

I have covered college football and college basketball for the Tulsa World since 2012. I spend my spare time as an animal rescue volunteer, focusing on spaying and neutering community cats in the Tulsa area. Phone: 918-581-8452

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: See the Bill Knight Automotive fall athletes of the week

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert