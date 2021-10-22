No. 8 OSU at Iowa State: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

NO. 8 OKLAHOMA STATE AT IOWA STATE
2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jack Trice Stadium, Ames, Iowa
Need-to-know info
TV: Fox23
Radio: KTSB-1170
Records: OSU 6-0 (3-0 Big 12); Iowa State 4-2 (2-1 Big 12)
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last meeting: OSU beat Iowa State 24-21 on Oct. 24, 2020
All-time series: OSU leads 33-19-3
James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly sunny, kickoff temp 58°
First Down | Top Storyline
Maintaining the pace
The Cowboys head to Iowa State unbeaten and riding wins over ranked opponents in three consecutive games for the first time in program history. A victory over the Big 12’s top defense would keep OSU at least level with Oklahoma as the league’s only remaining unbeatens and propel the Cowboys into a soft spot on the schedule; between the trip to Ames and Bedlam on Nov. 27, OSU plays four of the Big 12’s bottom five teams in Kansas, West Virginia, TCU and Texas Tech.
Improve to 7-0 against the Cyclones and the sledding ahead gets easier for the Cowboys all the way through to the regular-season finale with OU.
Second Down | Key Matchup
Sanders and Co. vs. Iowa State defense
Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s Cyclones are giving up the fewest yards (passing and rushing) in the Big 12, and only 11 teams in the nation allow fewer points per game than Iowa State’s 16.3. This week that defense faces an OSU offense that’s been start-and-stop in all six games, and didn’t find the end zone at Texas until the fourth quarter.
A clean game from quarterback Spencer Sanders and another productive performance from running back Jaylen Warren may be all the support the Cowboys’ defense needs to pull out win No. 7.
Third Down | Player to Watch
Tay Martin
Sanders’ top receiver caught six passes for a season-low 48 yards and dropped two passes — including one in the end zone — against the Longhorns. The performance marked Martin’s first without 100 yards receiving in 2021. A bounce-back effort from the Washington State transfer could go a long way toward giving OSU’s offense the punch it needs this week.
Fourth Down | Who Wins and Why?
From Guerin Emig: OSU and ISU defenses should cancel each other out. The same for running backs Jaylen Warren and Breece Hall. That leaves the two quarterbacks. Spencer Sanders makes just enough plays with his legs to provide the difference.
Cowboys 20, Cyclones 17