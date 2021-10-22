No. 8 OSU at Iowa State: Storyline, matchup and player to watch

Improve to 7-0 against the Cyclones and the sledding ahead gets easier for the Cowboys all the way through to the regular season finale with OU.

Second Down | Key Matchup

Sanders and Co. vs. Iowa State defense

Defensive coordinator Jon Heacock’s Cyclones are giving up the fewest yards (passing and rushing) in the Big 12, and only 11 teams in the nation allow fewer points per game than Iowa State’s 16.3. This week that defense faces an OSU offense that’s been start-and-stop in all six games, and didn’t find the end zone at Texas until the fourth quarter.

A clean game from quarterback Spencer Sanders and another productive performance from running back Jaylen Warren may be all the support the Cowboys’ defense needs to pull out win No. 7.

Third Down | Player to Watch

Tay Martin

Sanders’ top receiver caught six passes for a season-low 48 yards and dropped two passes — including one in the end zone — against the Longhorns. The performance marked Martin’s first without 100 yards receiving in 2021. A bounceback effort from the Washington State transfer could go a long way toward giving OSU’s offense the punch it needs this week.