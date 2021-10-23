No. 8 OSU at Iowa State: Cyclones send Cowboys to their first defeat of season

AMES, Iowa — Breece Hall’s 4-yard rushing score with 5:29 remaining vaulted Iowa State to a 24-21 win over No. 8 Oklahoma State on Saturday afternoon.

Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy completed 27-of-33 passes, carving OSU for 307 yards and two touchdowns to Xavier Hutchinson, and Hall got the final four of his 70 yards on the decisive score.

Spencer Sanders completed 15 passes for 225 yards, and his three touchdown passes powered the Cowboys in the road defeat. Brennan Presley caught two of those touchdowns and caught six passes for 84 yards. Jaylen Warren paced OSU’s running game with 76 yards on the ground.

The loss handed the Cowboys (6-1, 3-1 Big 12) their first defeat of the season and Mike Gundy’s first in Ames since 2011. OSU returns home in Week 9 to host Kansas.

Iowa State (5-2, 3-1) ate up 9:35 of the second quarter with a 15-play, 67 yard scoring drive that ended with Purdy’s 1-yard touchdown pass to Hutchinson on fourth and goal.

But it was a pair of first-half touchdown connections between Sanders and Presley — a 5-yard score in the first quarter and a 42-yard grab with 59 seconds remaining in the second — that sent Oklahoma State into halftime with a 14-7 lead after holding the Cyclones to nine total first half rushing yards.