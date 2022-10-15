No. 8 Cowboys fall in OT as No. 13 TCU rallies for critical 43-40 victory

FORT WORTH, Texas — After being in control for the majority of the game, Oklahoma State unraveled down the stretch and suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday.

In a significant Big 12 showdown, the eighth-ranked Cowboys gave up two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of regulation and two more in the two overtime periods, falling 43-40 to No. 13 TCU.

After quarterback Spencer Sanders put injury rumors to rest and built a 24-7 lead, OSU's offense struggled, paving the way for a comeback by its opponent.

In the fourth quarter, the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0) punched in a touchdown to make it a one-score game with nine minutes left. TCU had possession after a Sanders interception and again after an OSU three-and-out.

The second score tied the game with two minutes left, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion.

In the first overtime, the Frogs needed only two plays to score a touchdown. When the Cowboys got the ball, Sanders connected with Braydon Johnson for a 23-yard gain on fourth-and-9, and Dominic Richardson scored on the next play.

The second overtime started with a 10-yard penalty on the Cowboys, and OSU (5-1, 2-1) failed to pick up a first down, relying on a 52-yard field goal by Tanner Brown. TCU picked up two first downs and ultimately reached the end zone on a 2-yard run by Kendre Miller, prompting purple-clad fans to storm the field.