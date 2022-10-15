 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story breaking

No. 8 Cowboys fall in OT as No. 13 TCU rallies for critical 43-40 victory

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs TCU Horned Frogs (copy)

Oklahoma State defensive tackle Brendon Evers (98) tackles TCU running back Kendre Miller short of the end zone during the first quarter of Saturday's game in Fort Worth, Texas.

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

FORT WORTH, Texas — After being in control for the majority of the game, Oklahoma State unraveled down the stretch and suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday.

In a significant Big 12 showdown, the eighth-ranked Cowboys gave up two touchdowns in the final 10 minutes of regulation and two more in the two overtime periods, falling 43-40 to No. 13 TCU.

After quarterback Spencer Sanders put injury rumors to rest and built a 24-7 lead, OSU's offense struggled, paving the way for a comeback by its opponent.

In the fourth quarter, the Horned Frogs (6-0, 3-0) punched in a touchdown to make it a one-score game with nine minutes left. TCU had possession after a Sanders interception and again after an OSU three-and-out.

The second score tied the game with two minutes left, setting the stage for a dramatic conclusion.

In the first overtime, the Frogs needed only two plays to score a touchdown. When the Cowboys got the ball, Sanders connected with Braydon Johnson for a 23-yard gain on fourth-and-9, and Dominic Richardson scored on the next play.

The second overtime started with a 10-yard penalty on the Cowboys, and OSU (5-1, 2-1) failed to pick up a first down, relying on a 52-yard field goal by Tanner Brown. TCU picked up two first downs and ultimately reached the end zone on a 2-yard run by Kendre Miller, prompting purple-clad fans to storm the field.

