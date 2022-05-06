No. 7 Cowgirls tripped up by another defensive miscue as top-ranked Sooners secure Big 12 title

NORMAN — In the first game of the latest Bedlam battle Thursday night, a defensive miscue from Oklahoma State infielder Brianna Evans helped spark a four-run Oklahoma third inning in the Sooners' eventual 7-1 victory.

The third frame Friday told a similar tale. After another Cowgirl misstep in the field — this time a failed run down executed by catcher Julia Cottrill — OU bats capitalized again, erupting to snap the scoreless tie in a five-run third inning highlighted by Kinzie Hansen’s bases clearing, three-run double.

Undone by another big inning from the Sooners, OSU (38-11, 14-3 Big 12) took a second defeat at Marita Hynes Field Friday night in as many days, falling to OU 6-0 on the night the hosts staked their claim to the Big 12 Conference regular season title for a 10th consecutive season.

“Same old thing,” Cowgirls coach Kenny Gajewksi said. “Same story. Kind of the same disappointment from our coaching staff.”

OSU’s 29th loss in 30 meetings with the Sooners (47-1, 16-1) clinched the weekend series in OU's favor and officially spoiled the Cowgirl's stated preseason hopes of securing the program's first-ever conference regular season championship. The visitors enter Saturday's Game 3 (4 p.m., ESPNU) riding a four-game losing streak dating back to a pair of losses at No. 4 Florida State last week.

With a potentially lengthy postseason run waiting on the other side of the Bedlam finale, Gajewski said Friday that the time is now for his Cowgirls to regain their form.

“This is what it’s all about," he said. "You’re going to see (OU) again at some point. So…I don’t know. I’m at a loss at this point. We just need to play a clean game. If we can play a clean game we can play with anybody like you’ve seen.”

OSU's Morgan Day allowed six earned runs on six hits and three walks and suffered her fourth loss of the season in the middle game. The transfer right-hander stranded runners in each of the first two innings before running into trouble again in the third.

With no outs and a pair of runners in scoring position, OSU shortstop Kiley Naomi fielded a Tiare Jennings chopper and fired home to catch OU's Jayda Coleman in a pickle between third base and home plate. Jennings reached on a fielder's choice, and after Coleman escaped the run down while Cottrill unleashed a series of pump fakes, the bases were loaded for the Sooners.

"We didn’t do that right," Gajewski said of the failed rundown. "It is what it is. Julia is new here. We do work on it a lot. But just goes to show you what pressure situations do."

Provided an opening, the Sooners pounced.

OU's Alyssa Brito drove in the opening run two batters later, and after Jana Johns was hit to bring in another run, Hansen's roped her double into left centerfield to break the game open, leaving Gajewski to lament another fielding mistake.

"It just puts you in a hole against a team like this," the sixth-year coach said. "It's hard at their house. Disappointed for our kids because you’ve got so much on the line.”

OU's Hope Trautwein (14-0) allowed eight baserunners while tossing 5 1/3 scoreless innings, setting the Cowgirls down in order in the third and fourth innings.

OSU's offense struggled once again, mustering three hits in only its third shutout defeat of the season. The Cowgirls nearly found a run in the fifth inning when Gajewski sent Chelsea Alexander around third base on Katelynn Carwile's two-out single, only for the OSU senior to be thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

"I’m trying to win," Gajewski said of the decision. "I’m trying to get a run across and that was the whole point.”

Gajewski said following the loss that left-hander Kelly Maxwell (15-3) will start Game 3 Saturday.

