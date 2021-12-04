No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor: Cowboys fall to Bears 21-16 in Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 9 Baylor jumped to a 21-3 first-half lead Saturday and held on late for a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State to claim its third-ever Big 12 Championship and dash the fifth-ranked Cowboys’ College Football Playoff hopes at AT&T Stadium.
OSU (11-2) forged a second-half comeback but fell short in its first-ever Big 12 Championship Game appearance, suffering a five-point defeat that likely ends the Cowboys’ chase for a first-ever CFP appearance. The decisive CFP rankings will be released at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders set a Big 12 Championship Game record with four interceptions. Bears redshirt freshman Blake Shapen countered with 173 yards and three touchdowns.
Baylor (10-3) turned Sanders’ two first-half interceptions into 14 points, claiming a 14-3 lead on a pair of touchdown passes from Shapen, who opened 17-for-17 with 151 yards. He handed Baylor a 21-3 lead with a 14-yard scoring fade to Tyquan Thornton with 5:29 left in the first half.
Tanner Brown’s second field goal and a blocked kick by OSU’s Korie Black in the closing minutes before halftime sent the Cowboys into the break trailing 21-6.
Sanders threw two more interceptions in the third quarter, but the Cowboys trimmed the Baylor lead on Dominic Richardson’s four-yard rushing score set up by the Bears’ failed fourth down attempt from its own 36 yard line.
OSU trailed 21-16 with 8:17 remaining in regulation on Brown 20-yard field goal and got the ball back with 3:23 remaining after forcing a Baylor three-and-out.
Starting from their own 10 yard line, Sanders and Co. marched 89 yards over 17 plays to the Baylor goal line before Dezmon Jackson came up short on 4th and goal, sealing the OSU defeat.