No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor: Cowboys fall to Bears 21-16 in Big 12 Championship

ARLINGTON, Texas — No. 9 Baylor jumped to a 21-3 first-half lead Saturday and held on late for a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State to claim its third-ever Big 12 Championship and dash the fifth-ranked Cowboys’ College Football Playoff hopes at AT&T Stadium.

OSU (11-2) forged a second-half comeback but fell short in its first-ever Big 12 Championship Game appearance, suffering a five-point defeat that likely ends the Cowboys’ chase for a first-ever CFP appearance. The decisive CFP rankings will be released at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Cowboys quarterback Spencer Sanders set a Big 12 Championship Game record with four interceptions. Bears redshirt freshman Blake Shapen countered with 173 yards and three touchdowns.

Baylor (10-3) turned Sanders’ two first-half interceptions into 14 points, claiming a 14-3 lead on a pair of touchdown passes from Shapen, who opened 17-for-17 with 151 yards. He handed Baylor a 21-3 lead with a 14-yard scoring fade to Tyquan Thornton with 5:29 left in the first half.

Tanner Brown’s second field goal and a blocked kick by OSU’s Korie Black in the closing minutes before halftime sent the Cowboys into the break trailing 21-6.