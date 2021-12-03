No. 5 Oklahoma State vs. No. 9 Baylor: Big 12 Championship matchups

Stat to know: 7

Jaylen Warren found the end zone in seven of OSU’s 12 games, including each of the past three. When the Cowboys get into the red zone, the ball often goes to their 5-foot-8 running back.

EDGE: BAYLOR

When Oklahoma State passes

Tay Martin caught seven passes in three of OSU’s last four games and hauled in three touchdowns over that stretch. Spencer Sanders’ favorite target finished the regular season No. 3 in the Big 12 with 61 receptions on the year. Sanders leaned plenty on Brennan Presley (38 catches, 462 yards, five touchdowns) for his 2,221 passing yards this fall, too.

Stat to know: 8

True freshman Blaine Green’s late-season emergence delivered a boost to the Cowboy passing game. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound wide receiver recorded eight catches for 168 yards and a touchdown over OSU’s last three games.

EDGE: OSU

When Baylor runs