No. 3 Baylor 81, No. 17 OSU 70: Baylor snaps OSU's five-game winning streak

Oklahoma State’s hot streak was cooled down by No. 3 Baylor on Thursday night.
The No. 17-ranked Cowboys headed into Waco, Texas on a five-game winning streak — with the previous three wins coming against top-25 opponents. Baylor put an end to the longest active winning streak in the conference with an 81-70 win. The Bears were the fourth team in a stretch of five consecutive games against ranked opponents for OSU.
“We had a heck of a run here over the last week,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “People look up at the schedule and I’m sure there were many people saying they could easily go 0-5 here, and we won our first three, so that was a good start. So I’m proud of what we’ve done, but tonight was a step back, but it was against a really good team.”
There were six lead changes in the first 7:10, but after Baylor took a 16-15 lead with 12:50 left in the first half, the Bears (20-1, 12-1 Big 12) never trailed again. Baylor led by as many as 14 points in the first half mainly because it outrebounded OSU 22-11 in the first 20 minutes while holding Cade Cunningham to four first-half points.
OSU (17-7, 10-7) stayed within 11 points for much of the second half with Cunningham scoring 20 of his 24 points after the break. He also finished with seven rebounds but left the game with 42 seconds left after rolling his left ankle. The Cowboys were trailing 77-69 at that point.
“It happened right in front of me,” Boynton said. “I didn’t see anything unusual. He stepped on a guy’s foot and rolled it. We’ll get an evaluation and as soon as we know more we’ll obviously pass it along.”
Cunningham’s second-half heroics helped OSU cut the Baylor lead to 64-60 with six minutes left when an unforced turnover by Cunningham gave the Bears an easy two points in transition. A Bryce Williams turnover on the next possession allowed for Baylor to push the lead back to nine with a 3-pointer in transition. OSU tallied 18 turnovers, which is the exact amount of turnovers teams have averaged against the Bears this season.
The Cowboys cut the Baylor lead back to four points with 2:32 left but a 6-2 run that gave the Bears a 77-69 lead with 47 seconds remaining was enough to put the game out of reach. Both of OSU’s losses to top-10 opponents this year have been against the Bears.
The Cowboys are now 3-2 against top-10 teams and will close the regular season on the road with another top-10 game at No. 6 West Virginia at 1 p.m. Saturday.