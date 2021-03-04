No. 3 Baylor 81, No. 17 OSU 70: Baylor snaps OSU's five-game winning streak

Oklahoma State’s hot streak was cooled down by No. 3 Baylor on Thursday night.

The No. 17-ranked Cowboys headed into Waco, Texas on a five-game winning streak — with the previous three wins coming against top-25 opponents. Baylor put an end to the longest active winning streak in the conference with an 81-70 win. The Bears were the fourth team in a stretch of five consecutive games against ranked opponents for OSU.

“We had a heck of a run here over the last week,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “People look up at the schedule and I’m sure there were many people saying they could easily go 0-5 here, and we won our first three, so that was a good start. So I’m proud of what we’ve done, but tonight was a step back, but it was against a really good team.”

There were six lead changes in the first 7:10, but after Baylor took a 16-15 lead with 12:50 left in the first half, the Bears (20-1, 12-1 Big 12) never trailed again. Baylor led by as many as 14 points in the first half mainly because it outrebounded OSU 22-11 in the first 20 minutes while holding Cade Cunningham to four first-half points.