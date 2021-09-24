 Skip to main content
No. 25 Kansas State at OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins
Updated

  • Updated
No. 25 Kansas State at OSU

6 p.m., Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KTSB-1170

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Records: OSU 3-0; Kansas State 3-0

Last meeting: OSU beat Kansas State 20-18 on Nov. 7, 2020

All-time series: OSU leads 41-27

FOX 23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly sunny, kickoff temp 86°

FOUR DOWNS

1. Top Storyline

OSU’s ailing offense

Missing six wide receivers at Boise State, the Cowboys threw only 13 times and relied on 246 yards in the run game to outlast the Broncos in Week 3’s 21-20 win.

The statuses of the sidelined pass-catchers — among them Tay Martin, Braydon Johnson and Jaden Bray — for the Big 12 opener are unclear, leaving Spencer Sanders and Co. potentially shorthanded once again. With help from a career-best 218 yards from Jaylen Warren, OSU got the job done on the ground at Boise State. They face a stiffer test Saturday against the Wildcats' run defense.

2. Key matchup

OSU running backs vs. K-State defense

Through three games, Kansas State is allowing opponents 54.7 yards per game on the ground and comes to Stillwater with the No. 6 run defense in the nation, powered by a deep defensive line and linebackers Daniel Green and Cody Fletcher.

A week ago, OSU ran on 81% of its offensive snaps and gained all but 87 of its yards on the legs of Warren, Sanders, LD Brown and Dominic Richardson. With uncertainty continuing to swirl around the aerial attack, the running game is sure to be relied upon heavily once again.

In a meeting that pits a now run-heavy offense against one of the country’s top rushing defenses, something’s got to give.

3. Player to watch

Jason Taylor II

The redshirt junior safety has started in place of Tre Sterling in each of the past two weeks, and his role is now solidified with Sterling out for the remainder of the season.

Taylor has made a name for himself over the past seasons as a playmaker. He took a fumble recovery back for an 85-yard touchdown against Kansas State in 2020. Last weekend, he blocked Boise State’s potential game-winning kick.

The Cowboys’ offense will need help from its defense in Week 4, and Taylor may be the player to provide the necessary spark.

4. Who wins and why?

Mike Gundy predicted a four-quarter fist fight earlier this week. He'll be proven right. The Cowboys hang on with the help of a livelier passing game sparked by Brennan Presley.

O-State 20, K-State 16

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

OSU Sports Writer

