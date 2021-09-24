No. 25 Kansas State at OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

2. Key matchup

OSU running backs vs. K-State defense

Through three games, Kansas State is allowing opponents 54.7 yards per game on the ground and comes to Stillwater with the No. 6 run defense in the nation, powered by a deep defensive line and linebackers Daniel Green and Cody Fletcher.

A week ago, OSU ran on 81% of its offensive snaps and gained all but 87 of its yards on the legs of Warren, Sanders, LD Brown and Dominic Richardson. With uncertainty continuing to swirl around the aerial attack, the running game is sure to be relied upon heavily once again.

In a meeting that pits a now run-heavy offense against one of the country’s top rushing defenses, something’s got to give.

3. Player to watch

Jason Taylor II

The redshirt junior safety has started in place of Tre Sterling in each of the past two weeks, and his role is now solidified with Sterling out for the remainder of the season.

Taylor has made a name for himself over the past seasons as a playmaker. He took a fumble recovery back for an 85-yard touchdown against Kansas State in 2020. Last weekend, he blocked Boise State’s potential game-winning kick.