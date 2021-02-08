 Skip to main content
No. 23 OSU is ranked in the AP Poll for the first time in six years
No. 23 OSU is ranked in the AP Poll for the first time in six years

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Boynton Jr., front, and Ferron Flavors Jr. celebrate at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Oakland in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

Oklahoma State has cracked the Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll for the first time since Feb. 16, 2015.

The Cowboys are coming off a 75-67 upset over Texas and moved to No. 23 in the poll released Monday.

The Longhorns dropped from No. 6 to No. 13 after the loss. OSU has three wins over top-25 teams, including two top-10 victories. OSU is ranked No. 22 in the Coaches Poll.

The Cowboys have won three of their past four games and were going for their first regular-season sweep of Kansas since 2018 when the teams met in Lawrence on Monday night. It’s the first time since 2009 that Kansas took the court as an unranked team after the Jayhawks dropped out of AP poll, ending their record streak of 231 consecutive weeks ranked in the Top 25.

When Kansas and UCLA fell out this week, it left the AP Top 25 without the Jayhawks, Bruins and fellow bluebloods Duke, Kentucky and North Carolina — with their combined 33 national championships — for the first time since Dec. 18, 1961. It also meant none of the 13 winningest Division I programs were ranked; No. 24 Purdue barely squeaked in.

Six of the 10 Big 12 teams are ranked in the AP poll. Baylor (No. 2), Texas Tech (No. 7), Oklahoma (No. 12), and West Virginia (No. 14) are all included in the recent rankings.

Video: OSU’s Kalib Boone talks 2OT rebounding vs No. 6 Texas

Photos: OSU defeats No. 6 Texas basketball in double overtime

Because of wintry weather conditions, Oklahoma State's game at Kansas was not complete when the Tulsa World went to press. Read all of our coverage online at OSUsportsextra.com

