No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

First, they have business to handle with the ranked Bears in Stillwater before a week off.

2. KEY MATCHUP

OSU’s run defense vs Baylor’s running backs

The impending battle between Baylor’s run defense — with 350-pound nose tackle Siaki Ika in the middle of it — and OSU’s run game has been discussed heavily this week, but the inverse matchup may determine the Cowboys’ second Big 12 contest.

The Bears enter ranked sixth in the nation averaging 271.8 yards in the running game. Led by the two-pronged attack of Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith, Baylor has 12 rushing scores in 2021, and its 1,087 yards gained on the ground are already more than the 813 the Bears ran for a year ago. In Week 5, they face an OSU defense that’s allowed 61.5 rushing yards per game in the past two weeks and is capable of turning Baylor’s offense one-dimensional.

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

Tay Martin