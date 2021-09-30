No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 OSU: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

No. 21 Baylor at No. 19 OSU
6 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN2
Radio: KTSB-1170
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Records: OSU 4-0, 1-0 in Big 12; Baylor 4-0, 2-0
Last meeting: OSU beat Baylor 42-3 on Dec. 12, 2020, Waco, Texas
All-time series: OSU leads 21-18
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Clearing skies, kickoff temp 74°
1. TOP STORYLINE
A chance to enter the open week unbeaten
Oklahoma State’s first three wins over Missouri State, Tulsa and Boise State came by an average margin of 4.3 points. Last week against then-No. 25 Kansas State, the 2021 Cowboys delivered their most convincing performance yet, even as they went scoreless after halftime for a second consecutive week.
In spite of injuries and close calls over the first month of the season, OSU can head into next week’s break at 5-0 with a win over Baylor. Sitting on the other side of the open week are back-to-back visits to Texas and Iowa State in a conference still waiting for a contender to establish itself. Who knows where the Cowboys could stand when they host Kansas on Oct. 30?
First, they have business to handle with the ranked Bears in Stillwater before a week off.
2. KEY MATCHUP
OSU’s run defense vs Baylor’s running backs
The impending battle between Baylor’s run defense — with 350-pound nose tackle Siaki Ika in the middle of it — and OSU’s run game has been discussed heavily this week, but the inverse matchup may determine the Cowboys’ second Big 12 contest.
The Bears enter ranked sixth in the nation averaging 271.8 yards in the running game. Led by the two-pronged attack of Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith, Baylor has 12 rushing scores in 2021, and its 1,087 yards gained on the ground are already more than the 813 the Bears ran for a year ago. In Week 5, they face an OSU defense that’s allowed 61.5 rushing yards per game in the past two weeks and is capable of turning Baylor’s offense one-dimensional.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Tay Martin
Martin returned in Week 4 and changed everything for the OSU offense, catching nine passes for 100 yards and a touchdown while Spencer Sanders put on his best display of the season. The former Washington State transfer has eclipsed 100 yards receiving and scored in each of the two games he’s completed this fall, and he’s certain to remain a frequent target of Sanders against the Bears.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY
Baylor has a good-looking offense with talent and speed at running back and receiver. It isn't anything that should jolt OSU, however. Not the way the Cowboys are defending. If Spencer Sanders and Jaylen Warren find just a few big plays, OSU will be 5-0.
Cowboys 28, Bears 16
— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World