No. 20 Texas at No. 11 OSU: Top storyline, key matchup and player to watch for the Cowboys' Week 8 matchup

2:30 p.m. Saturday, Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater

Need-to-know info

TV: ABC

Radio: KTSB-1170

Streaming: Varsity Network

Records: Texas 5-2, 3-1 Big 12; OSU 5-1, 2-1

Coaches: Steve Sarkisian, 10-9 in second year; Mike Gundy, 154-70 in 18th year

Last meeting: On Oct. 16, 2021, OSU defeated Texas 32-24 in Austin.

All-time series: Texas leads 26-10

FOUR DOWNS

Top storyline

Looking to bounce back

After being dealt their first defeat, how will these Cowboys bounce back? What happened in Fort Worth after leading by two touchdowns in the fourth quarter was a difficult turn of events, but the season isn't over and most of the goals remain intact. That starts Saturday against another nationally ranked team, and the road doesn't get easier from there, with trips to Kansas State and Kansas quickly following. A win against the Longhorns would give OSU some of its confidence back heading into the back stretch. Following a loss, the Cowboys are 5-0 in the previous two seasons.

Key matchup

RB Bijan Robinson vs. OSU's run defense

Robinson, who's averaging 111.4 yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry, is one of the top running backs in the country. The Cowboys struggled to contain TCU's rushing attack last week and will be without defensive tackle Brendon Evers, who announced Thursday he has concluded his OSU career in preparation for the NFL draft.

Player to watch

OSU RB Jaden Nixon

Amid run-game struggles, the Cowboys will likely distribute carries differently starting this week. That means more opportunities for Nixon, a redshirt freshman with speed and ability. He has racked up 371 all-purpose yards including a 98-yard kick-return touchdown at Baylor and a 17-yard touchdown catch against Central Michigan.

Who wins and why

Spencer Sanders feels better and plays better than he did last week and that keeps the Cowboys in the game. Texas' array of offensive weapons wins the game as OSU can't keep up with Bijan Robinson and Quinn Ewers' fleet of receivers.

Horns 41, Pokes 36

— Guerin Emig, Tulsa World