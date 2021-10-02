No. 19 OSU vs. No. 21 Baylor: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME

Cowboys rely on defense, hang on for 5-0

It’s not a tale as old as time, but it has been the story of No. 19 Oklahoma State’s 2021 season: leaning on the defense to secure another close win.

Three Spencer Sanders interceptions, drive-stalling first-half penalties and big plays from Baylor kept Saturday from being OSU's cleanest victory of 2021, yet the Cowboys again held off an opponent on the strength of a defense and held on to improve to 5-0 in a 24-14 win over No. 21 Baylor Saturday night.

OSU shut out the visitors in the first half and held Baylor to 99 yards of offense — only six yards on the ground — and two first downs before the break. And while the Cowboys squandered opportunities on a pair of Sanders picks and penalties on offensive linemen Preston Wilson and Cole Birmingham, touchdowns from Jaylen Warren and Rashod Owens sent them to the locker room up 14-0.

Sanders’ three-pick performance leaves questions. Second-half scores by Abram Smith and Gerry Bohanon allowed Baylor into the game. And the Cowboys needed Warren's fourth-and-1 touchdown run to seal the win.

But the Cowboys enter the open week 5-0 for the first time since 2015, and they again have their defense to thank for it.