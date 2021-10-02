No. 19 OSU vs. No. 21 Baylor: Everything you need to know about the game in four downs

1. STORY OF THE GAME
Cowboys rely on defense, hang on for 5-0
It’s not a tale as old as time, but it has been the story of No. 19 Oklahoma State’s 2021 season: leaning on the defense to secure another close win.
Three Spencer Sanders interceptions, drive-stalling first-half penalties and big plays from Baylor kept Saturday from being OSU's cleanest victory of 2021, yet the Cowboys again held off an opponent on the strength of a defense and held on to improve to 5-0 in a 24-14 win over No. 21 Baylor Saturday night.
OSU shut out the visitors in the first half and held Baylor to 99 yards of offense — only six yards on the ground — and two first downs before the break. And while the Cowboys squandered opportunities on a pair of Sanders picks and penalties on offensive linemen Preston Wilson and Cole Birmingham, touchdowns from Jaylen Warren and Rashod Owens sent them to the locker room up 14-0.
Sanders’ three-pick performance leaves questions. Second-half scores by Abram Smith and Gerry Bohanon allowed Baylor into the game. And the Cowboys needed Warren's fourth-and-1 touchdown run to seal the win.
But the Cowboys enter the open week 5-0 for the first time since 2015, and they again have their defense to thank for it.
2. MATCHUP THAT MATTERED
Cowboys run defense vs. Baylor running game
Baylor arrived to Stillwater with the sixth-best rushing attack in the country, averaging 272 yards per game. Outside of Abram Smith’s 55-yard third-quarter touchdown run, the Bears running game was contained Saturday.
OSU limited the visitors to 0.7 yards per carry in the first half and capped Baylor at a season-low 107 yards on the ground. Trestan Ebner finished with 0 yards gained on eight carries. Bohanon rushed nine times for 13 yards. And outside of his 55-yard run, Smith was held to 42 yards on nine carries.
For a third-consecutive week, the Cowboys took away an opponent’s running game and wounded their offense in the process.
OSU allowed 61 rushing yards at Boise State; gave up 62 to Baylor a week ago. Against Baylor, the domination continued.
3. GAME MVP
Jaylen Warren
Warren scored on the Cowboys’ first possession. And then he scored on their last one that didn’t end in the victory formation.
In between, the OSU running back ran a season-high 36 times for 125 yards and tallied his fifth and sixth touchdowns of the season, anchoring the Cowboys’ rushing attack for a third consecutive week.
Sanders handed him the ball on OSU’s first play from scrimmage and Warren broke outside for a 21-yard gain. He ran seven times for 51 yards on the opening drive, including his 8-yard rushing touchdown.
As Sanders single-handedly lost the turnover battle three to zero, Warren proved the most consistent part of the Cowboys, offense, and coach Mike Gundy put the ball in his hands in the biggest moment. Staring down a fourth-and-1 at the Baylor four-yard line with 2:14 remaining, OSU ran a draw play and Warren ran in his second touchdown of the night, capping another dazzling performance out of the backfield in the Cowboys second consecutive win over a ranked opponent.
4. WHAT'S NEXT
Open week
OSU heads into its week off unbeaten and with a pair of Big 12 victories under its belt.
The Cowboys expect to climb in this week’s AP Top 25 after their second ranked victory in as many weeks, and on the other side of the open week are visits to Texas (Oct. 16) and Iowa State (Oct. 23) before OSU closes out the month with Kansas for homecoming on Oct. 30th.
Following Saturday’s win, the Cowboys are firmly in the thick of the race in the Big 12 race, and opportunities to further cement themselves lie ahead in the coming weeks.
— Eli Lederman, Tulsa World