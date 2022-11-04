No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas: Top storyline, key matchup and player to watch for the Cowboys' Week 10 game

No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas

2:30 p.m. Saturday, David Booth Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kansas

Need-to-know info

TV: FS1

Radio: KTSB-1170

Streaming: Varsity Network

Records: OSU 6-2, 3-2 Big 12; KU 5-3, 2-3

Last meeting: OSU defeated Kansas 55-3 in Stillwater on Oct. 30, 2021.

All-time series: OSU leads 41-29-2

Forecast from Tulsa World Meteorologist Kirsten Lang: Cool temperatures and gradually clearing skies are expected for today’s game. For kickoff we will be in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies and a gusty southwest wind at 25 mph. For halftime we will only warm into the upper 50s with that persistent wind. And by the end of the game we will be in the upper 40s with clear skies.

FOUR DOWNS

TOP STORYLINE

How will they respond?

The Cowboys are coming off the worst loss of the Gundy era, a 48-0 shocker at Kansas State. That's a lot to shake off in a week's time, and OSU also is coping with a variety of injuries including a shoulder issue with quarterback Spencer Sanders. Kansas, meanwhile, is coming off an open date and three consecutive defeats after a 5-0 start, and the Jayhawks could receive in a boost in the form of quarterback Jalon Daniels if he returns from injury.

KEY MATCHUP

KU's O-line vs. OSU's D-line

The once-dominant Cowboy front was lackluster a week ago, recording no sacks and only one tackle for lost yardage. A big piece of OSU's defense is missing — tackle Brendon Evers ended his college career a couple of weeks ago — but the line remains loaded with talent. Saturday's game is an opportunity to get back on track.

PLAYER TO WATCH

WR Stephon Johnson Jr.

The sample size is small, but Johnson is emerging as a target in the second half of his freshman year. Against Texas, he recorded six catches for 90 yards.

WHO WINS AND WHY

From Guerin Emig: Spencer Sanders is questionable. So are the Cowboys, given what happened last week at K-State. Seems like the perfect spot for Kansas to pick up a sixth win for bowl eligibility. Mike Gundy works some magic instead, with the help of Brennan and Braylin Presley.

OSU 25, KU 22