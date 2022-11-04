No. 18 Oklahoma State at Kansas: Cowboy rushers eager to get run game going

STILLWATER — After a difficult outing last week at Kansas State, Oklahoma State’s running backs immediately started examining what went wrong.

“Maybe we just missed the read,” Jaden Nixon said. “Maybe we took the wrong steps. Maybe we just could have cut back here. Maybe we chopped our feet too much.

“We’re definitely working on that to get better as a running back unit, just to get that run game going.”

As disappointing as the run-game struggles have been to fans, they must be infinitely more frustrating to the Cowboys’ running backs and offensive line. OSU is mustering 3.7 yards per attempt and 141.3 yards per game, its lowest averages since 2015.

“You can tell that’s been one of our weakest points,” Nixon said. “Not having that running game, especially as a running back, is kind of tough. That’s our job.”

With Dominic Richardson sidelined for the 48-0 loss, Nixon eagerly prepared for his first career start. That excitement quickly waned when the offense sputtered, producing only 54 rushing yards — with half of those coming from backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy in the closing minutes.

“I’m not even going to lie; it was tough,” Nixon said. “It was kind of embarrassing to just have 48 hung over us like that, and it sucked. But we’ve got to move on from that. We’ve got to get ready for this week and honestly that’s my biggest focus, being prepared for this week and get ready to get going.”

With quarterback Spencer Sanders dealing with a shoulder issue and his status unknown, the run game could potentially become more important. Regardless of who plays quarterback, a one-dimensional offense typically spells disaster.

“We’ll try to get it going as much as we can,” left tackle Caleb Etienne said. “We just have to keep going and have to clean up the little things, and hopefully it’ll work in our favor this week.”

Behind Richardson and Nixon are Ollie Gordon, a high-potential freshman who has shown flashes but also has been banged up, and Deondre Jackson, a Texas A&M transfer who has recently joined the rotation to the tune of seven carries on the season.

For a rushing attack that had to replace three of its top four rushers from a year ago and rely on new pieces up front, a breakout performance from the run game would be a huge sigh of relief.

“I feel like that’s going to be able to open up more things, not just for us running backs, but maybe for the receivers as well and maybe the quarterbacks,” Nixon said. “It just allows us to tap into more of our game plan and just be overall more efficient as an offense.

“Once we get that going, it’s going to be great. Especially as a running back, just being able to run the ball, it’s going to be fun.”