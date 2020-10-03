No. 17 OSU at Kansas notebook: Illingworth throws first 3 college touchdowns

Kansas honors Sayers, Hadl

Former Kansas legends Gale Sayers and John Hadl were recognized during halftime with the unveiling of their statues.

Sayers, who died on Sept. 23 at 77, became the first African American to be recognized with a statue on the KU campus. Sayers led Kansas in rushing touchdowns and kickoff returns in all three of his seasons as a Kansas running back from 1962-64.

He was the fourth overall pick in the 1965 draft to the Chicago Bears. His NFL career was short-lived because of injuries, but he became the youngest player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977. Sayers was 34 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame the same year.

Hadl played for Kansas from 1959-61 before playing 16 years in the NFL. Hadl, who played quarterback for most of his career, was a six-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. He is also a member of the San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame.

OSU’s stingy defense

The Cowboys held Tulsa, WVU and Kansas to a combined 27 points. It’s the fewest points allowed in a three-game span since OSU limited Missouri State, Arkansas State and Florida Atlantic to 25 points to start the 2006 season.