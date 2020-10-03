No. 17 OSU at Kansas notebook: Illingworth throws first 3 college touchdowns

Illingworth throws first 3 college TDs
The Oklahoma State offense entered Saturday’s game with no passing touchdowns in the first two games. Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth changed that by throwing the first touchdown of his career on a 66-yard pass to Braydon Johnson in the second quarter.
Illingworth followed with a 55-yard TD pass to a wide-open Tylan Wallace less than five minutes later. His third TD pass was a 14-yard touchdown to Wallace in the third quarter. Illingworth finished with 265 passing yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-23 passing.
Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders still hasn’t returned from the ankle injury he suffered during the season opener against Tulsa. Illingworth, who got the first start of his career against West Virginia last week, received his second start on Saturday and helped lead the Cowboys to a 47-7 win.
Hubbard ninth on OSU all-time rushing list
OSU running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 93 yards against Tulsa and 101 yards against West Virginia but didn’t look like the Heisman candidate of last year. He averaged less than 4 yards per carry and uncharacteristically fumbled the ball twice against the Mountaineers.
Hubbard looked like Chuba Hubbard against Kansas. He rushed for 145 yards and two touchdowns to pass Joseph Randle for ninth on OSU's career rushing list. Hubbard has 3,230 career yards. Tatum Bell is eighth with 3,409.
Kansas honors Sayers, Hadl
Former Kansas legends Gale Sayers and John Hadl were recognized during halftime with the unveiling of their statues.
Sayers, who died on Sept. 23 at 77, became the first African American to be recognized with a statue on the KU campus. Sayers led Kansas in rushing touchdowns and kickoff returns in all three of his seasons as a Kansas running back from 1962-64.
He was the fourth overall pick in the 1965 draft to the Chicago Bears. His NFL career was short-lived because of injuries, but he became the youngest player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1977. Sayers was 34 and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame the same year.
Hadl played for Kansas from 1959-61 before playing 16 years in the NFL. Hadl, who played quarterback for most of his career, was a six-time Pro Bowler and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1994. He is also a member of the San Diego Chargers Hall of Fame.
OSU’s stingy defense
The Cowboys held Tulsa, WVU and Kansas to a combined 27 points. It’s the fewest points allowed in a three-game span since OSU limited Missouri State, Arkansas State and Florida Atlantic to 25 points to start the 2006 season.
Winning streak matched
OSU matched its longest winning streak against one opponent with its 11th consecutive win over Kansas on Saturday. It is also the ninth straight win in Lawrence. The other 11-game win streak for OSU was against Kansas State from 1947-62. Mike Gundy is 12-1 against the Jayhawks in his coaching tenure.
