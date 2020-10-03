No. 17 OSU at Kansas notebook: Cowboys are the only undefeated team in the Big 12; Jayhawks honor Gale Sayers and John Hadl

Shane Illingworth throws his first three college touchdowns

The Oklahoma State offense entered Saturday’s game with no passing touchdowns in the first two games. Freshman quarterback Shane Illingworth changed that by throwing the first touchdown of his career on a 66-yard pass to Braydon Johnson in the second quarter.

Illingworth followed that up with a 55-yard TD pass to a wide-open Tylan Wallace less than five minutes later. His third TD pass was a 14-yard touchdown to Wallace in the third quarter. Illingworth finished with 265 passing yards and three touchdowns on 17-of-23 passing.

Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders still hasn’t returned from the ankle injury he suffered during the season opener against Tulsa. Illingworth, who got the first start of his career against West Virginia last week, received his second start on Saturday and helped lead the Cowboys to a 47-7 win.

Chuba Hubbard is ninth on OSU's all-time rushing list

OSU running back Chuba Hubbard rushed for 93 yards against Tulsa and 101 yards against West Virginia but didn’t look like the Heisman candidate of last year. He averaged less than four yards per carry and uncharacteristically fumbled the ball twice against the Mountaineers.