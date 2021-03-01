No. 17 OSU 79, No. 16 OU 75: The Cowboys complete the regular-season sweep over the Sooners

STILLWATER — The University of Oklahoma wasn’t going to let Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham score 40 points twice in three days.

The Sooners did a solid job smothering Cunningham early, holding him to two points on two made free throws and just two shot attempts in the first half.

Cunningham’s first field goal didn’t come until 7:19 left in the game, but he scored four clutch free throws down the stretch to help lift the No. 17-ranked Cowboys to a 79-75 win over No. 16 OU inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Monday.

He finished with 15 points on 9-of-10 free throws to help OSU sweep OU for the first time since the 2016-17 regular season and the third time in 20 years.

“We’re a great team at the end of the day,” Bryce Williams said. “We have all the pieces. We have all the playmakers. We have all the finishers, all the shooters. I feel like we can play with whoever. Cade just takes the pressure off the rest of us. He has so much pressure on him. It’s not really pressure to him. He can handle the situations but he has a team around him that can back him up every day.”