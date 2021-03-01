No. 17 OSU 79, No. 16 OU 75: The Cowboys complete the regular-season sweep over the Sooners

STILLWATER — The University of Oklahoma wasn’t going to let Oklahoma State freshman Cade Cunningham score 40 points twice in three days.
The Sooners did a solid job smothering Cunningham early, holding him to two points on two made free throws and just two shot attempts in the first half.
Cunningham’s first field goal didn’t come until 7:19 left in the game, but he scored four clutch free throws down the stretch to help lift the No. 17-ranked Cowboys to a 79-75 win over No. 16 OU inside Gallagher-Iba Arena on Monday.
He finished with 15 points on 9-of-10 free throws to help OSU sweep OU for the first time since the 2016-17 regular season and the third time in 20 years.
“We’re a great team at the end of the day,” Bryce Williams said. “We have all the pieces. We have all the playmakers. We have all the finishers, all the shooters. I feel like we can play with whoever. Cade just takes the pressure off the rest of us. He has so much pressure on him. It’s not really pressure to him. He can handle the situations but he has a team around him that can back him up every day.”
Two days after knocking down two crucial free throws to help OSU (17-6, 10-6 Big 12) beat OU in Norman, Kalib Boone led the Cowboys with 17 points and nine rebounds at home. A steal by Williams, who finished with 14 points, ended with Boone on the free-throw line with 37.7 seconds left. Boone made 1-of-2 free throws to give the Cowboys a 75-72 lead.
OSU rebounded a missed 3-pointer by Brady Manek and Cunningham was fouled with 17.5 seconds left. He pushed the lead to 77-72 with two made free throws.
Austin Reaves cut the lead to 77-75 on a 3-point play and the Sooners (14-8, 9-7) sent Cunningham back to the free-throw line with 6 seconds left. He made both free throws to push the lead back to four points and seal the win for the Cowboys.
“Guys fought hard on both sides as you would expect in Bedlam,” OU coach Lon Kruger said. “Came up short, which we can’t feel good about that. Good effort defensively. Just too many possessions we let slide offensively, gotta keep working on that. But credit to OK-State, they made the plays that they needed to.”
Manek only scored eight points in the first Bedlam and hadn’t scored more than 17 points since he scored 29 in the season opener against The University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). He scored 20 points against the Cowboys in the Bedlam rematch.
Manek had a hot start to the first half hitting his first two 3-pointers and finishing the half shooting 4-of-6 from deep. He scored 16 first-half points but was held to just four points in the second half.
OU held a 36-35 halftime lead but Boone and Avery Anderson III scored all of OSU’s first 14 points to give the Cowboys a spark to start the final 20 minutes. Reaves scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half but it wasn’t enough to prevent OU’s third-consecutive loss.
Monday’s win guarantees OSU a winning conference record for the first time since the 2012-2013 season. The Cowboys are sitting in fourth place in the Big 12 Standings while the Sooners fell back to sixth.
OU’s last regular-season game will be against No. 15 Texas at 8 p.m. Thursday. OSU will travel to No. 3 Baylor at 6 p.m. Thursday before traveling to No. 6 West Virginia on Saturday.