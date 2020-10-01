No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

OSU offense vs. Kansas

The Cowboys shouldn’t have any trouble against Kansas, but OSU only has three offensive touchdowns in the first two games and no passing TD. The defense has been solid but the offense needs to find its rhythm. Saturday is a nice opportunity for the offense to find its footing.

Third down | Player to watch

LD Brown

Backup running back LD Brown has had a big start to his senior year. The 5-9, 205-pound athlete out of DeSoto (Texas) High School has 166 rushing yards with just 20 carries in the first two games. He rushed for 63 yards against Tulsa and 103 yards against West Virginia. Can he keep it up against the Jayhawks?

Fourth down | Who wins and why

From Guerin Emig: The highlight of the game for Kansas comes at halftime when the university unveils statues of Jayhawk all-timers Gale Sayers and John Hadl. Otherwise, the day is all about Oklahoma State. Whether Spencer Sanders returns or not, the Cowboys should find their groove on offense and feel like more of a complete team.

OSU 45, Kansas 14

