No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas

2:30 p.m. Saturday

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.

TV: ESPN

Radio: KFAQ-1170

Need-to-know info

Records: OSU 2-0 (1-0), Kansas 0-2 (o-1)

Online: http://okla.st/osutunein

Last Meeting: OSU beat Kansas 31-13 on Nov. 16, 2019

All-time series: OSU leads series 39-29-2

FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly sunny, kickoff temp: 68

Four Downs

First down | Top storyline

Will Spencer Sanders return?

Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter of the season opener against Tulsa. Head coach Mike Gundy anticipated that the practice reps would be in Sanders’ favor this week, which suggests he is close to a return.

Second down | Key matchup

OSU offense vs. Kansas

The Cowboys shouldn’t have any trouble against Kansas, but OSU only has three offensive touchdowns in the first two games and no passing TD. The defense has been solid but the offense needs to find its rhythm. Saturday is a nice opportunity for the offense to find its footing.

Third down | Player to watch

LD Brown

Backup running back LD Brown has had a big start to his senior year. The 5-9, 205-pound athlete out of DeSoto (Texas) High School has 166 rushing yards with just 20 carries in the first two games. He rushed for 63 yards against Tulsa and 103 yards against West Virginia. Can he keep it up against the Jayhawks?

Fourth down | Who wins and why

From Guerin Emig: The highlight of the game for Kansas comes at halftime when the university unveils statues of Jayhawk all-timers Gale Sayers and John Hadl. Otherwise, the day is all about Oklahoma State. Whether Spencer Sanders returns or not, the Cowboys should find their groove on offense and feel like more of a complete team.

OSU 45, Kansas 14

Frank Bonner II

918-581-8387

frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

