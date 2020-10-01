No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins the game

No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas
2:30 p.m. Saturday
David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium, Lawrence, Kan.
TV: ESPN
Radio: KFAQ-1170
Need-to-know info
Records: OSU 2-0 (1-0), Kansas 0-2 (o-1)
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Last Meeting: OSU beat Kansas 31-13 on Nov. 16, 2019
All-time series: OSU leads series 39-29-2
FOX23 James Aydelott's forecast: Mostly sunny, kickoff temp: 68
Four Downs
First down | Top storyline
Will Spencer Sanders return?
Starting quarterback Spencer Sanders has been out since suffering an ankle injury during the first quarter of the season opener against Tulsa. Head coach Mike Gundy anticipated that the practice reps would be in Sanders’ favor this week, which suggests he is close to a return.
Second down | Key matchup
OSU offense vs. Kansas
The Cowboys shouldn’t have any trouble against Kansas, but OSU only has three offensive touchdowns in the first two games and no passing TD. The defense has been solid but the offense needs to find its rhythm. Saturday is a nice opportunity for the offense to find its footing.
Third down | Player to watch
LD Brown
Backup running back LD Brown has had a big start to his senior year. The 5-9, 205-pound athlete out of DeSoto (Texas) High School has 166 rushing yards with just 20 carries in the first two games. He rushed for 63 yards against Tulsa and 103 yards against West Virginia. Can he keep it up against the Jayhawks?
Fourth down | Who wins and why
From Guerin Emig: The highlight of the game for Kansas comes at halftime when the university unveils statues of Jayhawk all-timers Gale Sayers and John Hadl. Otherwise, the day is all about Oklahoma State. Whether Spencer Sanders returns or not, the Cowboys should find their groove on offense and feel like more of a complete team.
OSU 45, Kansas 14
Frank Bonner II
918-581-8387
Twitter: Frank_Bonner2
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!