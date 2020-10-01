No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas: The Cowboys are on the road for the first time during the COVID era

Players will have more space on travel buses and possible plane rides.

“You wear a mask and you’re spaced out differently than what you would be normally,” Gundy said. “You (sit) on an airplane and you would have an open seat and then another player and now I think they’re every other row or something like that. We haven’t been on a plane so I’m not for sure. I just know they said they are going to space everybody out and then you (are required to wear) your mask when you’re in a confined area.”

Six-foot-seven Cowboy back Jelani Woods said there was always adequate space during travel in previous years, but he welcomes the additional space this season.

“If I can have my own two seats, hey I’m fine with that,” Woods said. “More room to sleep.”

Hotel sleeping arrangements also are more strategic this year. The Cowboys have paired each player who has never tested positive for the virus with a player who has already tested positive and recovered. The goal is to limit the damage of contact tracing if a teammate test positive.