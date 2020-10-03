No. 17 Oklahoma State at Kansas: Cowboys offense finds its rhythm and is the only unbeaten team in the Big 12

Much of the positive talk surrounding OSU’s play in the first two games had been geared toward the defense, which held Kansas to 193 total yards and tallied a takeaway on a Devin Harper interception near the end of the first half. The defense played well for a third straight game, and the OSU receiving corps had its best game thus far.

Wallace finished with nine catches for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Johnson had four catches for 74 yards and a touchdown. Wallace, Johnson, Dee Anderson, Dillon Stoner and running back LD Brown all had at least one catch of 11 yards or more. Freshman Rashod Owens, who caught two passes, also had 15-yard reception.

“They’re doing a good job of bringing it along on the offensive side,” offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said. “Hopefully, we can get this thing to where we’re matching what they’re doing on the defensive side so maybe we can find ourselves into the big dance at the end of this thing. We’ve just got to keep plugging along. That’s what we want. Try to get to that Big 12 Championship.”

OSU's toughest games are still ahead, and Gundy said the best way to build from Saturday is to keep things simple and continue to teach fundamentals. The Cowboys have an off week before they face Baylor on Oct. 17.

“I don’t think any of us could forget that we can get hit with COVID at any time and could be playing guys that don’t get as many reps,” Gundy said. “So if we’re complicated, essentially we’re putting ourselves behind the 8-ball. So we’ll try to stay as simple as possible and get some good quality work this week. Let them have some time to regroup as a team.”

Frank Bonner II 918-581-8387 frank.bonner@tulsaworld.com Twitter: Frank_Bonner2

