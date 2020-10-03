 Skip to main content
No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7: Everything you need to know in four downs

No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7: Everything you need to know in four downs

Oklahoma State at Kansas

Oklahoma State receivers Tylan Wallace (left) and Braydon Johnson celebrate a touchdown during the first half Saturday. Wallace caught two TD passes and Johnson added a 55-yard touchdown catch.

 Orlin Wagner, AP

First down: Story of the game

Takin’ care of business

Kansas is easily the worst team in the Big 12 Conference, and probably the worst team among Power 5 leagues. Still, if the first month of the 2020 season has taught college football anything, it is you can’t take a sure thing for granted.

That makes OSU’s focus in Lawrence on Saturday both impressive and relatively unique.

The Cowboys had 362 yards at halftime, the Jayhawks had 60. The Pokes had 17 first downs at the half, the Jayhawks had 4. OSU had 31 points at halftime, KU had zilch.

Should the Cowboys proceed to more meaningful wins later this season, they’ll remember Saturday’s 47-7 result as the most professional.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace vs. the stat sheet

OSU’s offensive stars were doing fine heading into the weekend, they just weren’t putting up the numbers so many of their fans expected. That changed Saturday.

Hubbard carried 17 times for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the decisive first half. Wallace had six catches for 121 yards and a 55-yard score against blown coverage by the break. On the first drive of the second half, Hubbard’s 28-yard burst led to Wallace’s 14-yard TD.

Shane Illingworth seemed more comfortable in his third college game at quarterback. That was due to his growing experience and confidence, yes, but also thanks to the heavy lifting put in by his two most dependable weapons.

Third down: Game MVP

Shane Illingworth

The freshman coming into the Kansas game: 19 completions in 26 attempts for 218 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The freshman after one half plus one third-quarter drive in Saturday’s game: 16 completions in 21 attempts for 255 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

As with Hubbard and Wallace, there was nothing wrong with Illingworth’s statistics the first two games. As with Hubbard and Wallace, it was reassuring to see those numbers improve, even against a team as inept as Kansas.

Fourth down: What’s next

The Cowboys take next Saturday off before traveling to Baylor Oct. 17

About time OSU won in Waco, don’t you think? It hasn’t happened since 2009, the day Zac Robinson broke Mike Gundy’s school record for single-game completion percentage despite missing a suspended Dez Bryant from the lineup.

-- Guerin Emig, Tulsa World

Guerin Emig

918-629-6229

guerin.emig@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @GuerinEmig

Sports Columnist

I'm the proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the OU Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.

