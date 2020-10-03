No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game
Takin’ care of business
Kansas is easily the worst team in the Big 12 Conference, and probably the worst team among Power 5 leagues. Still, if the first month of the 2020 season has taught college football anything, it is you can’t take a sure thing for granted.
That makes OSU’s focus in Lawrence on Saturday both impressive and relatively unique.
The Cowboys had 362 yards at halftime, the Jayhawks had 60. The Pokes had 17 first downs at the half, the Jayhawks had 4. OSU had 31 points at halftime, KU had zilch.
Should the Cowboys proceed to more meaningful wins later this season, they’ll remember Saturday’s 47-7 result as the most professional.
Second down: Matchup that mattered
Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace vs. the stat sheet
OSU’s offensive stars were doing fine heading into the weekend, they just weren’t putting up the numbers so many of their fans expected. That changed Saturday.
Hubbard carried 17 times for 109 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the decisive first half. Wallace had six catches for 121 yards and a 55-yard score against blown coverage by the break. On the first drive of the second half, Hubbard’s 28-yard burst led to Wallace’s 14-yard TD.
Shane Illingworth seemed more comfortable in his third college game at quarterback. That was due to his growing experience and confidence, yes, but also thanks to the heavy lifting put in by his two most dependable weapons.
Third down: Game MVP
Shane Illingworth
The freshman coming into the Kansas game: 19 completions in 26 attempts for 218 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.
The freshman after one half plus one third-quarter drive in Saturday’s game: 16 completions in 21 attempts for 255 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.
As with Hubbard and Wallace, there was nothing wrong with Illingworth’s statistics the first two games. As with Hubbard and Wallace, it was reassuring to see those numbers improve, even against a team as inept as Kansas.
Fourth down: What’s next
The Cowboys take next Saturday off before traveling to Baylor Oct. 17
About time OSU won in Waco, don’t you think? It hasn’t happened since 2009, the day Zac Robinson broke Mike Gundy’s school record for single-game completion percentage despite missing a suspended Dez Bryant from the lineup.
-- Guerin Emig, Tulsa World
Guerin Emig
918-629-6229
Twitter: @GuerinEmig
