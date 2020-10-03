No. 17 Oklahoma State 47, Kansas 7: Everything you need to know in four downs

First down: Story of the game

Takin’ care of business

Kansas is easily the worst team in the Big 12 Conference, and probably the worst team among Power 5 leagues. Still, if the first month of the 2020 season has taught college football anything, it is you can’t take a sure thing for granted.

That makes OSU’s focus in Lawrence on Saturday both impressive and relatively unique.

The Cowboys had 362 yards at halftime, the Jayhawks had 60. The Pokes had 17 first downs at the half, the Jayhawks had 4. OSU had 31 points at halftime, KU had zilch.

Should the Cowboys proceed to more meaningful wins later this season, they’ll remember Saturday’s 47-7 result as the most professional.

Second down: Matchup that mattered

Chuba Hubbard and Tylan Wallace vs. the stat sheet

OSU’s offensive stars were doing fine heading into the weekend, they just weren’t putting up the numbers so many of their fans expected. That changed Saturday.