No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 OSU: Battle of unbeatens will decide who becomes front-runner in Big 12

“They seem to have a system that in their opinion is simple enough for them to execute and be sound on game day,” Gundy said of Iowa State. “So defensively we have to rally at times. We have to be really good down in the red zone and score zone. They’re going to get down in there some. They’re good. They understand how to move the ball and hopefully, we can hold them to field goals instead of touchdowns, which could be a big factor in the game.”

Defensive tackle Cameron Murray said the key to containing a quality quarterback like Purdy is getting pressure on him.

“You have to put a lot of pressure on him and make him feel uncomfortable,” Murray said. “That’s the main thing with him as far as him being a good player. You’ve got to rattle a good player.”

Last year, OSU forced three Purdy interceptions and a punt in the last four Iowa State possessions to close out a 34-27 win over the then-No. 23 Cyclones. Malcolm Rodriguez’s 26-yard interception return for a touchdown was the game-winning score with 6:47 left in the game. Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tre Sterling also had interceptions for OSU.