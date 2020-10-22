No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 OSU: Battle of unbeatens will decide who becomes front-runner in Big 12

Five Big 12 football games will be played on Saturday, but none more important than No. 17 Iowa State at No. 6 Oklahoma State at 2:30 p.m. in Stillwater.
Both teams are at the top of the Big 12 with Iowa State holding a 3-0 conference record and the Cowboys winning both of their conference games. Saturday’s winner will place itself in the front of the race toward the Big 12 Championship game.
No. 20 Kansas State is also 3-0 in the conference and will likely improve to 4-0 with a win against Kansas on Saturday. But the Wildcats took a major hit when they lost quarterback Skylar Thompson to a season-ending injury and they still have a tough road ahead that includes OSU, Iowa State and Texas.
A win for OSU on Saturday would also keep the Cowboys in the running toward a College Football Playoff berth. The Cyclones damaged their national outlook by losing their season opener to Louisiana but can still assert themselves as one of the best team in the conference with a win on Saturday.
OSU quarterback Spencer Sanders is expected to be at 100% for the Cowboys after missing the last two games and most of the season opener with an ankle injury. A Sanders return would be big for OSU especially since Iowa State is bringing an NFL-caliber quarterback in Brock Purdy.
The OSU defense has played well all year and head coach Mike Gundy said that needs to continue.
“They seem to have a system that in their opinion is simple enough for them to execute and be sound on game day,” Gundy said of Iowa State. “So defensively we have to rally at times. We have to be really good down in the red zone and score zone. They’re going to get down in there some. They’re good. They understand how to move the ball and hopefully, we can hold them to field goals instead of touchdowns, which could be a big factor in the game.”
Defensive tackle Cameron Murray said the key to containing a quality quarterback like Purdy is getting pressure on him.
“You have to put a lot of pressure on him and make him feel uncomfortable,” Murray said. “That’s the main thing with him as far as him being a good player. You’ve got to rattle a good player.”
Last year, OSU forced three Purdy interceptions and a punt in the last four Iowa State possessions to close out a 34-27 win over the then-No. 23 Cyclones. Malcolm Rodriguez’s 26-yard interception return for a touchdown was the game-winning score with 6:47 left in the game. Amen Ogbongbemiga and Tre Sterling also had interceptions for OSU.
That game helped catapult the defense into the confident group it is today. Last year’s win in Ames ended a two-game losing streak and was the first of a four-game winning streak. Saturday’s game will have much bigger implications for the sixth-ranked team in the country.
Murray is looking forward to the chance at making a similar statement Saturday.
“We kind of showed last year we were a really good defense and I think this year we’re really showing how good we can be,” Murray said. “If we make a statement up front, I think that people will really respect us more and actually notice that Oklahoma State is playing really good defense. …Us making this statement would mean a lot for me personally and as a unit just because coach Jim Knowles put us in position to be great. Just being able to do that this year would mean a lot.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!