No. 15 Texas Tech presents another potential resume booster for the Cowboys

Boynton also knows that teams start playing their best basketball around this time of year. Texas Tech will be looking to prevent its first three-game losing streak of the season after losing back-to-back games to West Virginia and Kansas.

“It’s such a different time of year,” Boynton said. “Both teams have evolved. …We know that everybody is fighting for their lives and fighting for positioning and trying to see who can make sure that they’re playing the best version of basketball that they’re capable of here in late February.”

Texas Tech will present a tough challenge for OSU on both ends of the floor. Texas Tech’s 62.9 points allowed per game ranks No. 22 in the country and second in the Big 12 behind Baylor (62.8). The Cowboys will need to limit any type of scoring drought while preventing Mac McClung from having his way offensively.

McClung ranks third in the Big 12 averaging 16.9 points per game and he is averaging 27 points per game in his two outings against OSU dating back to last season when he was with Georgetown. He tallied 21 points against the Cowboys in January. OSU guard Avery Anderson III, who is one of OSU's best defenders, has a lot of respect for McClung. Containing him could be the difference in the game.

“I would say it’s pretty tough,” Anderson said of guarding McClung. “But as a defender, you’ve just got to lock in on a defender’s waist, for me. The waist is going to tell you wherever he’s going and that’s that my Dad tells me to lock in on.”

