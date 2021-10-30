No. 15 OSU pummels Kansas in 55-3 homecoming victory

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy predicted a “fourth-quarter game” ahead of Kansas’ homecoming visit to Boone Pickens Stadium.
On Saturday night, the 15th-ranked Cowboys hardly needed 30 minutes to put the Jayhawks to rest, dropping a season-high 38 first-half points and holding Kansas without a first down before halftime in a 55-3 homecoming rout.
OSU (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) wracked up 535 yards of total offense and got back into the win column following a Week 8 loss at Iowa State. Quarterback Spencer Sanders completed 12-of-19 passes for 157 yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air in the Cowboys’ 12th consecutive win over the Jayhawks. He added a season-high 69 yards and another score on the ground, contributing to a season-best 292-yard team rushing performance.
Dominic Richardson led OSU on the ground with his own season-high 79 yards, and his second-quarter touchdown equipped the Cowboys with a 38-0 halftime lead, its largest since Sept. 15, 2012, and allowed Sanders and the first team to exit the game with 1:10 remaining before halftime.
Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw a pair of first-quarter interceptions, which the Cowboys converted into 10 points, and the Jayhawks (1-7, 0-5) gained only 143 yards of offense. Bean went 3-of-10 for 10 yards and was replaced by Miles Kendrick in the second half. Kansas’ seven total first downs are the fewest allowed by OSU in a game during the Mike Gundy era.
Sanders ran three times for 31 yards and used a nifty fake pitch to cruise into the end zone on the Cowboys' second possession, opening the scoring with his fourth rushing score of the season.
After Kansas punted on its first two possessions, Jason Taylor II picked off Bean for his second interception in three games. Tanner Brown extended the Cowboys’ lead to 10-0 about two minutes later with a 49-yard field goal, his longest of the season.
Kolby Harvell-Peel came down with his third interception of the year on the next possession, and OSU led 17-0 after Brennan Presley’s 5-yard touchdown reception four plays later.
OSU followed its highest scoring opening quarter since Week 4 with a 21-point second quarter, highlighted by Tay Martin’s 36-yard touchdown reception and rushing scores from Presley and Richardson.
Martin led the Cowboys with five catches for 84 yards. Presley’s 14-yard rushing touchdown featured a booming downfield block from Sanders, and marked the sophomore receiver’s fifth touchdown in the past three games.
Sanders was replaced by Shane Illingworth in the closing minutes of the half after Richardson’s 5-yard touchdown, and OSU turned it over to the second unit after halftime.
Illingworth led a nine-play, 75-yard scoring drive to open the second half, growing the Cowboys’ lead to 45-0 with his 12-yard touchdown pass with Bryson Green. The scoring connection marked OSU’s first third quarter touchdown of the 2021 season.
Illingworth’s 2-yard touchdown pass to freshman John Paul Richardson in the first minute of the fourth quarter extended the Cowboys’ advantage to 52-3. The sophomore quarterback completed 6-of-10 passes for 70 yards and the pair of touchdowns.
Kendrick entered in the second half and led the Jayhawks’ lone scoring drive, a 7:25 possession that concluded with Jacob Borcila’s 45-yard field goal.
At 7-1 for the first time since 2017, OSU travels to West Virginia (4-4, 2-3) in Week 10.