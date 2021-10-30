No. 15 OSU pummels Kansas in 55-3 homecoming victory

Sanders ran three times for 31 yards and used a nifty fake pitch to cruise into the end zone on the Cowboys' second possession, opening the scoring with his fourth rushing score of the season.

After Kansas punted on its first two possessions, Jason Taylor II picked off Bean for his second interception in three games. Tanner Brown extended the Cowboys’ lead to 10-0 about two minutes later with a 49-yard field goal, his longest of the season.

Kolby Harvell-Peel came down with his third interception of the year on the next possession, and OSU led 17-0 after Brennan Presley’s 5-yard touchdown reception four plays later.

OSU followed its highest scoring opening quarter since Week 4 with a 21-point second quarter, highlighted by Tay Martin’s 36-yard touchdown reception and rushing scores from Presley and Richardson.

Martin led the Cowboys with five catches for 84 yards. Presley’s 14-yard rushing touchdown featured a booming downfield block from Sanders, and marked the sophomore receiver’s fifth touchdown in the past three games.

Sanders was replaced by Shane Illingworth in the closing minutes of the half after Richardson’s 5-yard touchdown, and OSU turned it over to the second unit after halftime.