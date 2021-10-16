 Skip to main content
No. 12 OSU rallies past No. 25 Texas to remain undefeated
No. 12 OSU rallies past No. 25 Texas to remain undefeated

OSU Football (copy)

Oklahoma State defenders tackle Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson (11) during Saturday's game at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

AUSTIN — No. 12 Oklahoma State trailed for all but the final 4:37 at DKR-Memorial Stadium Saturday, but on the power of Jason Taylor II’s second-quarter pick-six, 138 second-half yards from Jaylen Warren, two fourth-quarter scores from Spencer Sanders and a defense that held No. 25 Texas without a first down on its final six drives, the Cowboys remained unbeaten with a 32-24 win over the Longhorns.

Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal of the day handed OSU a 25-24 with 4:37 remaining, giving the Cowboys’ defense a lead it held onto with a pair of stops in the closing minutes.

Sanders completed 19-of-32 passes for 178 yards, including his 7-yard strike to Brennan Presley early the fourth quarter, and ran in the final score to extend OSU’s lead with 2:18 to play.

Texas’ Bijan Robinson ran 21 times for 135 yards and scored a pair of first-half touchdowns that helped the Longhorns to a 17-3 second quarter lead.

Texas was driving toward another score late in the second quarter when Taylor picked off Thompson for his momentum-shifting, 85-yard touchdown return to cut the gap to 17-10. OSU forced a three-and-out on the Longhorn’s next series and then drove 48 yards to set up Tanner Brown’s 39-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to send the Cowboys into halftime down 17-13.

Robinson scored his third touchdown at the 11:43 mark of the third quarter before Texas’ offense sputtered, gaining eight yards and going without a first down on its next three drives.

Brown’s 21-yard field goal 6:54 after Robinson’s touchdown cut the Longhorns’ advantage to 24-16.

Brown’s field goal set the Cowboys up for a fourth quarter in which they outgained Texas 170-1 and pulled ahead to improve to 6-0.

