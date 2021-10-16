No. 12 OSU rallies past No. 25 Texas to remain undefeated

AUSTIN — No. 12 Oklahoma State trailed for all but the final 4:37 at DKR-Memorial Stadium Saturday, but on the power of Jason Taylor II’s second-quarter pick-six, 138 second-half yards from Jaylen Warren, two fourth-quarter scores from Spencer Sanders and a defense that held No. 25 Texas without a first down on its final six drives, the Cowboys remained unbeaten with a 32-24 win over the Longhorns.

Tanner Brown’s fourth field goal of the day handed OSU a 25-24 with 4:37 remaining, giving the Cowboys’ defense a lead it held onto with a pair of stops in the closing minutes.

Sanders completed 19-of-32 passes for 178 yards, including his 7-yard strike to Brennan Presley early the fourth quarter, and ran in the final score to extend OSU’s lead with 2:18 to play.

Texas’ Bijan Robinson ran 21 times for 135 yards and scored a pair of first-half touchdowns that helped the Longhorns to a 17-3 second quarter lead.

Texas was driving toward another score late in the second quarter when Taylor picked off Thompson for his momentum-shifting, 85-yard touchdown return to cut the gap to 17-10. OSU forced a three-and-out on the Longhorn’s next series and then drove 48 yards to set up Tanner Brown’s 39-yard field goal with eight seconds remaining to send the Cowboys into halftime down 17-13.