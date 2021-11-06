No. 11 OSU's defense clamps down on West Virginia in 24-3 victory

MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Oklahoma State sacked West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege eight times and manhandled the Mountaineers in its third road win of the season Saturday, a 24-3 victory at Milan Puskar Stadium.
The 11th-ranked Cowboys (8-1, 5-1 Big 12) limited the hosts to 133 yards of total offense and held WVU (4-5, 2-4) 2-for-14 on third down conversion attempts. Brock Martin and Devin Harper led the pass rushing brigade as OSU reached its highest sack total of the Mike Gundy era and finished one shy of the program record of nine.
Spencer Sanders finished 21-for-31 for 182 yards and two touchdowns to Tay Martin, who led the Cowboys with seven catches for 63 yards. Jaylen Warren ran 18 times for 78 yards, including 13-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown.
OSU is now 8-1 for the first time since 2015.
West Virginia drove 64 yards on 11 plays during an opening drive that ended on a 30-yard field goal from Casey Legg. Then the Oklahoma State defense clamped down.
Martin, Harper, Jason Taylor II and Tyler Lacey each sacked Doege — the Big 12’s most sacked quarterback — in the first half, when OSU held the Mountaineers 0-for-6 on third down attempts. After scoring on its first possession, West Virginia punted on each of its next four possessions and gained minus-3 yards of total offense on its final five possessions of the half.
While its defense flummoxed the Mountaineers, OSU claimed a 10-3 halftime lead on Spencer Sanders’ 7-yard touchdown throw to Martin and Tanner Brown’s 34-yard field goal with 1:10 remaining before the break.
OSU’s Korie Black recovered Graeson Malashevich’s muffed punt and set the Cowboys up at the West Virginia 26-yard line with 7:13 remaining in the third quarter. OSU doubled its advantage to 17-3 four plays later on Sanders’ second touchdown connection with Martin.
Jaylen Warren’s seventh rushing score of the season extended OSU’s lead to 24-3 less than two minutes into the fourth quarter.
Christian Holmes added to Doege’s difficult day, intercepting the redshirt senior passer with 5:50 remaining.
The Cowboys return home in Week 11 to host TCU.