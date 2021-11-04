No. 11 OSU at West Virginia: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

OSU defense vs. quarterback Jarret Doege

West Virginia’s redshirt senior has clawed the Mountaineers back to .500 with his performances in back-to-back wins over TCU and Iowa State. Doege torched the Big 12’s top pass defense for 370 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-31 win over the Cyclones last weekend, and his passing has opened things up to running back Leddie Brown for back-to-back 100-yard rushing efforts. Doege also threw two interceptions in Week 9 and this weekend faces a turnover-hungry secondary that ranks second in the Big 12 with seven picks this fall. OSU has allowed only one passing game of 300-plus yards in 2021, and if the Cowboys can limit the Mountaineers’ passer, they can derail the WVU attack altogether.

Brennan Presley

The sophomore wide receiver from Bixby has scored five touchdowns in his past three games. OSU’s offense may need to get creative in order to put enough points on the board to leave Morgantown with a win, and that’s when Presley is at his best. He has caught 11 passes for 120 yards and four receiving touchdowns in the past three weeks and picked up his first rushing score of the season against Kansas in Week 9. He may even get another shot as a passer — as he did against Texas — on Saturday. There’s no one hotter in the OSU offense than Brennan Presley.