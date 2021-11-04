No. 11 OSU at West Virginia: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

No. 11 OSU at West Virginia
2:30 p.m., Saturday, Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, West Virginia
Need-to-know info
TV: ESPN
Radio: KTSB-1170
Online: http://okla.st/osutunein
Records: OSU 7-1, 4-1 Big 12; West Virginia 4-4, 2-3
Last meeting: OSU beat West Virginia 27-13 on Sept. 26, 2020
All-time series: OSU leads 8-4
FOX23 James Aydelott's Forecast: Sunny 56°
FOUR DOWNS
1. TOP STORYLINE
Championship November
No longer the sole domain of Oklahoma — not in 2021 at least — 11th-ranked Oklahoma State heads into the final month of the season in control of its own Big 12 destiny. The Cowboys enter Week 10 even with Baylor for second place in the conference, and they hold the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bears from a 24-14 Oct. 2 win. OSU can position itself for a December trip to Arlington with wins over West Virginia, TCU and Texas Tech before Bedlam on Nov. 27. That path begins this weekend in Morgantown.
2. KEY MATCHUP
OSU defense vs. quarterback Jarret Doege
West Virginia’s redshirt senior has clawed the Mountaineers back to .500 with his performances in back-to-back wins over TCU and Iowa State. Doege torched the Big 12’s top pass defense for 370 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-31 win over the Cyclones last weekend, and his passing has opened things up to running back Leddie Brown for back-to-back 100-yard rushing efforts. Doege also threw two interceptions in Week 9 and this weekend faces a turnover-hungry secondary that ranks second in the Big 12 with seven picks this fall. OSU has allowed only one passing game of 300-plus yards in 2021, and if the Cowboys can limit the Mountaineers’ passer, they can derail the WVU attack altogether.
3. PLAYER TO WATCH
Brennan Presley
The sophomore wide receiver from Bixby has scored five touchdowns in his past three games. OSU’s offense may need to get creative in order to put enough points on the board to leave Morgantown with a win, and that’s when Presley is at his best. He has caught 11 passes for 120 yards and four receiving touchdowns in the past three weeks and picked up his first rushing score of the season against Kansas in Week 9. He may even get another shot as a passer — as he did against Texas — on Saturday. There’s no one hotter in the OSU offense than Brennan Presley.
4. WHO WINS AND WHY?
From Guerin Emig: West Virginia has gotten hot the past two weeks because quarterback Jarret Doege has. The Cowboys cool him off Saturday. They sack him a few times, turn him over a few more and beat the Mountaineers for a seventh straight time.
OSU 33, WVU 21