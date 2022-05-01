NFL Draft notes: OU’s Winfrey steals show in Cleveland, OSU’s Harper joins TU’s Smith with Cowboys, local UDFA signings

Five Oklahoma Sooners were selected on Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft Saturday afternoon. But no one introduced themselves to their new organization quite like Perrion Winfrey.

The former OU defensive tackle was the third player off the board on the final day of the draft, selected in Round 4 by the Cleveland Browns with the 108th overall pick. And when time came for Winfrey to acquaint himself with his new home, on a Zoom call with local Cleveland media, the two-time All-Big 12 tackle brought the energy as he answered questions while pacing around his Illinois home.

"This is me – 100 percent concentrated. No smoke,” Winfrey told reporters. “This is how I wake up. Juiced up. To be honest, I just woke up at 10:40 a.m. It is 11:30 a.m. and I am juiced. No coffee needed."

After two seasons with the Sooners in Norman, Winfrey shot up draft boards with an eye-catching Senior Bowl showing in February. But he slid in Rounds 2 and 3 Friday night and entered Saturday undrafted before the Browns came calling early on Day 3.

By the time Winfrey spoke with reporters Saturday afternoon, he wasn’t sweating that.

"I expected to go early. But to be honest, I needed this," Winfrey said. "This was a wake-up call and this gave me all of the fuel and all of the fire I needed to come into the league and dominate. So I wouldn't change a thing."

Following the opening salvo, when a reporter asked Winfrey where his boundless energy came from, his mind returned to his beginnings in his hometown of Maywood, Ill., and at Iowa Western Community College, where Winfrey spent two seasons before arriving to OU.

"Anything in my life that I have to get, I had to go and get it," he said. "Nothing was ever given to me. That is where this comes from – this grit, this passion and everything about me.”

Later on, another reporter asked Winfrey what Browns fans can expect him to bring to Cleveland. He answered without hesitation.

“A dog mentality,” Winfrey said, following a pair of literal dog barks. “I’m coming in to kill right away with my boys. I’m lined up next to (All-Pro pass rusher) Myles Garrett, the best defensive end in the game...I’m going to come in and work every single day till I can’t work no more. They will feel me every single day.”

Winfrey was the first of three OU prospects selected by the Browns over the weekend, joined by wide receiver Mike Woods (Round 6, pick No. 202) and defensive end Isaiah Thomas (Round 7, pick No. 202).

OSU's Harper stays a Cowboy

Surrounded by family, Devin Harper watched his Oklahoma State linebacker partner Malcolm Rodriguez selected by the Detroit Lions with the 188th overall pick. Then, five picks later, Harper felt his phone buzz.

The Dallas Cowboys were on the other line.

“It’s still kind of surreal," Harper told the Tulsa World Sunday afternoon. "There was a lot of work put in. It’s just kind of crazy that it’s finally here. It really doesn’t feel real.

“Yesterday is the day my dreams became reality.”

Harper became the second of three OSU players drafted this weekend when Dallas took him with the 14th pick in Round 6. Speaking by phone 24 hours later, the excitement hadn't yet faded.

"It’s America's team," Harper said. "My mom has always been a Dallas fan. A lot of my family members are Dallas fans. That’s just the team everybody knows. It’s just crazy. I’m playing for my mom’s favorite team. I’m really repping my brothers still, too, repping that area of the country. And I’m a Cowboy still, so it’s great.”

Harper's slate of pre-draft team visits began with Dallas earlier this spring and the 6-foot tall linebacker says he had a good feeling about landing with the Cowboys after meeting with head coach Mike McCarthy, defensive coordatinor Dan Quinn and team owner Jerry Jones. That sense grew stronger Saturday morning when a team scout texted Harper to let him know he was on Dallas' radar.

Now, following a breakout 2021 season at OSU, he heads to the pros as a Cowboy once again.

“I’m going to go there and work my butt off like I always do," Harper said. “I’ll find my place on special teams and in some packages. I’m just going to grind to be that guy.”

Former Golden Hurricane Smith gets Dallas welcome

While introducing Tyler Smith on Friday, less than 24 hours after selecting the Tulsa offensive lineman with the 24th overall pick Thursday afternoon, Jones — the Cowboys owner — made a comparison.

“It’s eerie to me, some of the similarities,” Jones explained, “sitting here, sitting with you, as when Tyron Smith came from Southern Cal.”

Likened to the eight-time Pro Bowl tackle, Smith's time in Dallas opens with hefty expectations. But on Friday, Smith, the tackle from Fort Worth, Texas, focused more on his surprise homecoming.

He didn't visit with the Cowboys during the draft process or take part in pre-draft workouts held by the team. Entering Round 1, Smith explained, Dallas wasn't on his radar.

That changed late Thursday night.

“Probably the best day of my life, pound for pound," Smith said. "I can’t think of anything better."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.