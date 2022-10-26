Next man up: The ‘blue-collar’ approach OSU’s defense is taking while short-staffed

STILLWATER — It took Jabbar Muhammad a moment to remember the phrase.

On Tuesday afternoon, Oklahoma State’s junior cornerback was asked about what fellow defensive back Sean Michael Flanagan brings to the team.

“Is it blue-collar? Is that what they call it?” Muhammad said to the group of reporters surrounding him.

The answer Muhammad was searching for was indeed “blue-collar.” He described Flanagan as someone who keeps his head down and puts in the work needed on a daily basis. He remains focused on mastering the playbook.

“I’ve never heard Sean complain a day in my life,” Muhammad said.

And after a 41-34 win against Texas, that phrase has become the ultimate compliment on OSU’s defense: The blue-collar mentality. After entering game against the Longhorns short-staffed, the Cowboys defense rallied with several players stepping up.

There was one constant throughout. A blue-collar approach.

“I don’t see Ferraris and Lamborghinis,” OSU’s defensive coordinator Derek Mason said after Saturday’s win, referring to the team parking lot. “I see Ford F150s. I see Chevys. I see blue-collar stuff.”

And in that win, it was apparent. And when the Cowboys face No. 22 Kansas State in Manhattan, Kansas, on Saturday, it will be needed again.

Against Texas, Muhammad needed to switch positions. Without starting safety Thomas Harper, the speedy Muhammad shifted into Harper’s role.

He found out Wednesday and practiced Thursday before starting against Texas. He had minimal safety experience while at DeSoto High School in Texas, but learned as much as he could before facing the heralded Longhorns receiving corps.

“As a competitor, when you here stuff like that, ‘These guys are NFL guys’ you kind of want to see what you’ve got against them, because I want to go to the NFL one day,” he said. “It’s not really nerves, it’s like, ‘Let me go try to match that and try to put my name on the map.’”

He assisted in a secondary that didn’t allow a UT receiver to record more than 76 receiving yards and intercepted Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers three times.

Muhammad puts himself in the blue-collar category, describing many similarities he shares with Flanagan.

“I’m not going to say I’m quiet as Sean, but I put my head down and work,” he said. “Yeah, I think I’m blue-collar.”

With the status of starting safety Jason Taylor — who leads the secondary in tackles and interceptions — unknown, Muhammad could again see action at safety against the Wildcats.

“He’s real important,” Muhammad said of Taylor’s role. “He’s the leader. We go as far as he goes, and he knows that. Hopefully we get him back as fast as possible.”

But that doesn’t faze Muhammad. He said coach Mike Gundy preaches a “next man up” mentality, and someone’s going to step up.

It’s the same scenario Collin Clay faced last Saturday, when the redshirt junior earned his first start with the Cowboys. He didn’t know he would start until his name was called on the opening series.

“I was comfortable when I got in the first play,” Clay said. “Like I said, I didn’t want to think too much.”

Clay sees areas of his game to improve on after facing a star-studded UT offensive line,

It doesn’t get easier for Clay, who is listed as the starter on OSU’s depth chart against Kansas State — which also boasts a strong offensive line.

But Clay, like the rest of the defense, is a blue-collar guy.

“We build everything we do off discipline and toughness,” he said. “That’s the first thing we always talk about. We want to be aggressive and everybody do their job. As long as everybody is on the same page, then our defense will be more dominant.”