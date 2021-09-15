New Years Day trip to Tech, pair of Big Monday games, February Bedlam ahead for OSU men's hoops

STILLWATER — With the release of the Big 12 Conference’s 2021-22 slate Wednesday, Oklahoma State men’s basketball now knows what lies on the other side of its 12-game non-conference schedule in January.

Among the standout fixtures: A New Year’s Day trip to Texas Tech, a Jan. 4 visit from Kansas, a pair of Big Monday appearances in February and two games against Oklahoma across the span of 21 days that same month.

The Cowboys’ 2021-22 roadmap became complete with the release of the Big 12’s 90-game schedule. Included in the league lineup running from Jan. 1 to March 5 is a break from conference play on Jan. 29, when OSU travels to face the Florida Gators and all 10 Big 12 teams take part in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Following the conclusion of the regular season, the Big 12 Conference Tournament will be played from March 9-12 in Kansas City's T-Mobile Center.

OSU begins its 2021-22 campaign with three consecutive home games in November, opening with UT-Arlington on Nov. 9. The Cowboys finished 21-9 (11-7 Big 12) and earned their first NCAA Tournament win last season, and this year embark on life after Cade Cunningham.