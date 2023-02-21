STILLWATER — New defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo is set to be paid $650,000 this year at Oklahoma State, confirmed by the Tulsa World after initially reported by The Oklahoman on Tuesday.

Nardo, the former defensive coordinator at Division II Gannon University, signed a three-year contract on Jan. 27, replacing Derek Mason, who was OSU’s highest paid assistant at $1.1 million. Mason announced he would step away from coaching on Jan. 12, taking a sabbatical after his contract expired on Jan. 31.

For 37-year-old Nardo, OSU will be the first Power Five stop, with Nardo previously spending time as the defensive coordinator at Emporia State and linebackers coach at Youngstown State before being hired by Gannon.

Nardo’s counterpart, offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn, is entering the second year of his contract, which will pay him $900,000.

Contingent with Nardo’s hire, OSU announced linebackers coach Joe Bob Clements and cornerbacks coach Tim Duffie were promoted to new roles. Clements will serve as co-defensive coordinator while Duffie fills in as the defensive passing game coordinator.

Clements currently makes $600,000, while Duffie slots in at $550,000.