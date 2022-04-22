New defensive coordinator Derek Mason fitting in at OSU: 'I feel at home'

STILLWATER — Derek Mason didn’t need much time to get acclimated to his new place of residence.

“If I want to go ride a horse, I can go ride a horse,” he said. “If I want to get on a dirt bike, I’ll get on a dirt bike. If I want to spin some records, that’s what I’ll do.

“This place reminds me of home. I feel at home.”

Hired as defensive coordinator in January, Mason and Oklahoma State appear to be a perfect fit. He has three decades of experience including seven seasons as Vanderbilt’s head coach, but he comes across completely humble.

“He’s got great people skills,” coach Mike Gundy said. “Players are attracted to him. His communication, in my opinion, with our staff has been excellent. He’s a very low-ego, low-maintenance coach, which means it’s easy for him to get along with the staff.”

Upon his arrival following a season at Auburn, Mason spent a month and a half deconstructing the defense so he could put it back together — similar to what he does when restoring old cars.

“The greatest part of the learning has been on me, not them,” he said. “So as we put it back together, I just put my slant and twist on things that I understand. I’ve allowed those guys to weigh in on it, so that at the end of the day, they feel comfortable, that they feel good and I feel good.

“I think it’s that simple. It’s not about ego; it’s about the end product. It’s not about being right; it’s about getting it right.”

When fans get a fall preview during Saturday’s spring finale, they might not notice much of a difference with the defense. That’s because an estimated 85% of it will remain the same schematically, although with some new faces in starting roles.

“I’m trying to make it so that it’s been easier on the players and coaches,” Mason said. “I’ve got to do more learning, and that’s fine. That’s part of my job anyway. But I just really want to put these guys in a position … to help me just be a better coach.”

The players seem to have connected well with Mason, who is a roaming defensive coordinator instead one also assigned to coach a position group.

“He’s a great dude,” linebacker Mason Cobb said. “He’s a people person, a players-first guy. From walk on to starters, he coaches everybody the same.”

Said defensive end Tyler Lacy: “He’s getting a feel for us and we’re getting a feel for him at the same time. This is a great time to do it, during the spring.”

Mason has used the spring to assess his personnel, a unit that is loaded up front but has to replace seven starters including two All-Americans. In 2021, the Cowboys led the nation in sacks and ranked among the top five nationally in total defense.

“Every day is a job interview,” Mason said. “With the evaluation, it’s not judgment — it’s just pure evaluation. And I think guys have responded to that. They’re smart. They’re physical.

“The discipline and toughness that coach Gundy talks about is omnipresent. It’s there every day. It’s just about meeting the standard, and that’s where we’re at.”

