New coordinator, same defense: Cowboys transition into spring camp with Mason leading OSU defense

STILLWATER — Life on Oklahoma State’s defense under first-year coordinator Derek Mason isn’t all that different for players like fifth-year pass rusher Tyler Lacy.

For coach Mike Gundy, that’s the point.

The language coaches and veteran defenders such as Lacy are using is largely unchanged. The scheme is still the same, too. And when the Cowboys open against Central Michigan on Sept. 1, OSU will run the same defense Glenn Spencer and Jim Knowles helmed in the past, just with a Mason twist.

“We're running Oklahoma State's defense, just like we've always run Oklahoma State's offense,” Gundy said. “We haven't changed that in 12 years."

One of the few differences Lacy has noticed in the changed atmosphere as the Cowboys shift to Mason from Knowles — the 2021 Broyles Award finalist — relates to volume.

“It’s quieter out there,” Lacy said. “You don’t see anyone screaming and throwing their hat all over the field.”

Mason’s transition in charge of OSU’s defense continued Tuesday as the Cowboys opened spring camp on the turf inside the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, 81 days after Gundy and Co. topped Notre Dame in the Jan. 1 Fiesta Bowl.

The 15-session spring camp opened Tuesday not with a focus on the coming weeks, but the Week 1 visit from Central Michigan that sits nearly six months away.

“We’re trying to get ready to play the first game right now. That’s what we’re trying to do,” Gundy said. “We’re not wasting any time. The days of spring practice where you run plays and try different blitzes and things and see what happens, I think those days are gone. I think you try to get ready right now to win the first game.”

OSU’s defense under Mason will remain among the most pressing storylines surrounding the Cowboys from now until the Thursday night season opener at Boone Pickens Stadium in the fall. The 52-year old play-caller jumped from Auburn to Stillwater in January to replace Knowles. He assumes control of a group that finished fifth in total defense a year ago.

While Lacy has picked on the contrasts between the Cowboys’ new coordinator and his predecessor on the field, Gundy has felt the differences between Mason and Knowles inside the team facility.

“Jim is a mad scientist,” Gundy said. “Dexter in the laboratory, right? He goes in. Shuts his door and comes out with a plan and that’s what he does.

“Derek is out more. He’s with the group more. Now, I haven’t seen him during the season, so obviously I can’t speak to that, but he spends a lot of time in the staff room with the other six or eight or 10 of them in there. All the student assistants and full-time guys.”

The defense Mason now leads is missing many of the cogs that powered it as the Big 12's best last fall. Safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and linebackers Devin Harper and Malcolm Rodriguez are the among the key contributors from 2021 who on Thursday will participate in OSU's Pro Day.

Mason, who rose to national prominence in charge of Stanford's defense from 2011-13, opens spring camp with holes to fill at linebacker and in the Cowboys' secondary. With familiar, reliable faces gone in 2022, he will fill out his first defensive unit with a collection of players such as cornerbacks Korie Black and Jabbar Muhammad, who saw game time as backups last fall.

With the likes of the defensive back duo settling into larger roles this spring, it's the vernacular and schematics of the Cowboys' defense that remain the same as Mason adjusts to the new environment.

"It’s easier to teach one person to speak a different language than it is to teach all those guys that have been here," Gundy said. "So that’s why we’re moving in that direction.”

For Lacy and his fellow defenders, the continuity has led to comfort this spring.

Lacy acknowledged uneasy feelings after Knowles' exit sent the future of OSU's defense into the unknown. Those nerves calmed when Mason stepped into the meetings with players and spoke the same language.

"It was kind of the same stuff that we’ve been doing," Lacy said. "Everybody is locked in again."

