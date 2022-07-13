New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormack 'exploring all options' on conference realignment

ARLINGTON, Texas – New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormack used buzz words like “younger” “hipper” and “cooler” during his public introduction in his new role.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise from Yormack, who is about to shift from president of Roc Nation, an entertainment agency founded by Jay-Z.

Yormack, who officially takes the Big 12 job on August 1, will try to escort the conference into a new media rights deal as well as navigate the league through a volatile time with realignment.

“My career path has often found me in the underdog position, although it’s inspired me to do the unexpected with a background in the NBA, NASCAR and, more recently, in the entertainment business,” Yormack said during Wednesday’s opening of Big 12 Media Days.

“What excites me the most about joining the Big 12 is the transformative moment in front of all of us today. We have an opportunity to grow and then build the Big 12 brand and business.”

Bob Bowlsby, the outgoing commissioner, opened the remarks by talking about last year’s event when he spoke about the league being in good shape.

Days later, OU and Texas announced their departure for the Southeastern Conference.

“You can take my assessment of calm waters for what they are worth,” Bowlsby said.

UCLA and USC announced their move to the Big Ten just days after Yormack’s hiring was announcement. Baylor president Linda Livingston, who was on the search committee, called Yormack and said “welcome to college athletics.”

All eyes are on realignment, with rumors swirling that Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah were being wooed by the Big 12.

Yormack didn’t confirm that was the case, but he also didn’t deny it.

“We’re exploring all options. And we’re open for business,” Yormack said. “Optionality is good. And we’re vetting through all of them. I think it’s fair to say I’ve received a lot of phone calls with a lot of interest.

“People understand the direction of the Big 12 and we’re exploring all levels of interest. Nothing is imminent, but we’re working hard to make sure that we position the Big 12 in the best possible way to go forward.”

He was asked about Oklahoma and Texas, which will depart the Big 12 no later than 2025.

Is it possible that there could be an earlier cutting of ties?

“In any situation like that, I always look for a win-win scenario,” he said. “That being said, it’s important to do, whatever happens, in the best interest of this conference. I look forward to the right time to have those conversations.”

Yormack will visit all 14 schools – including newcomers BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF – over the next two months and report back to the league’s board of directors.

It’s part of his process to bump up the conference.

"Very similar to what I've done in the past, there's an opportunity to nationalize this brand to be more aspirational, to appeal to youth culture to get younger and hipper,” Yormack said. “Those are the things I'll be working on."