Dean Ruhl Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Dean Ruhl Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

On an interview with Colin Cowherd on Fox Sports' "The Herd," current Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule was asked about some of the best coaches he's coached against during his career.

Rhule, who spent time at Temple, Baylor and most recently the Carolina Panthers, praised Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy for his ability to do more with less throughout his career.

“Never had, like, the four- and five-star recruiting classes, but like, he was gonna find a way to win nine, 10, 11 games every year, and every game that you went into, you know, you thought you were a step ahead of him and then bang, he was a step ahead of you," Rhule said.

Rhule was hired by Baylor to replace Art Briles, and in his time, he reinvigorated the Bears' program, going 2-1 against Gundy and the Cowboys.

The full interaction:

Nebraska HC Matt Rhule was asked by Colin Cowherd about some of the toughest coaches he’s gone up against. The first name? #OKState coach Mike Gundy. Video via @TheHerd pic.twitter.com/iadQrY6QwO — Dean Ruhl (@the_ruhl_book) August 25, 2023