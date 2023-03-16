Rough opening round for OU, but still have five wrestlers active

After qualifying eight wrestlers into the NCAA Tournament, the first round on Thursday morning did not quite go how Oklahoma coach Lou Rosselli envisioned it would.

It didn’t matter that OU had just two wrestlers seeded among the top 15, Rosselli expected more from his team than the performance he saw – just one first-round victory among the eight matches. No. 9 seed Mosha Schwartz won his 141-pound first-round matchup over Casey Swiderski of Iowa State by a 4-1 decision, and that was it.

“It’s really simple: when you’re 1-7 in the round, it was a terrible round for us this time,” said Rosselli, whose team finished fourth at the Big 12 Tournament here back on March 5. “I think for some of them, it’s real simple, you just have to bring more fight to the table. When you come to a tournament like this, I think everyone’s finding out that round 1, round 2, every round you’re going to be in a fistfight and if you don’t bring that energy, you can go down. It doesn’t really matter the seed – limit your mistakes, bring more fight.

“Overall, disappointed in what I saw so far, but I think every round’s a little different. Next round, get yourself going, get warmed up, make sure your mind’s ready and bring more fight.”

As the seven guys who lost in the first round moved to the consolation brackets, four of them went on to win in the consolation first round Thursday night and are still alive for Session 3 on Friday morning. And even though Schwartz lost his second-round match, a heart-breaking 3-2 overtime decision to Missouri’s Allan Hart, he will continue on the consolation side as well.

OU faced a similar situation at the Big 12 Tournament here less than two weeks ago and had several wrestlers succeed on the consolation side of the brackets to score a bunch more points for the Sooners and boost them up to fourth. That will be a lot harder this time around, but Rosselli believes it can be done.

“Nobody wants to be in the wrestle-backs, but at the end of the day, if you’re seeded 20th or 25th, you just got to go out there and keep fighting,” Rosselli said. “If you keep doing that, then good things will happen to you. And you’ve got to take more risks. Some of them didn’t take enough risks. If we don’t take any risks, I don’t see how you can win at this level.

“I don’t think we take any of them lightly. I think it doesn’t matter what school you’re from, it’s more how you come to the match and what you expect of yourself. When you expect yourself to be great, you’ll have better performances. It really doesn’t matter who we’re wrestling.”

The Sooners who are still active in the consolation round after losing their opening match but winning in the consolation first round, include Wyatt Henson at 133 pounds, Mitch Moore at 149, Tate Picklo at 174 and Josh Heindselman at 285.

As for Schwartz, his win over Swiderski was impressive and he demonstrated that he could still compete on the injured knee that kept him out of the Big 12 consolation rounds. Rosselli knows he’s not completely healed from that, but he’s well enough.

“I think he’ll be all right,” Rosselli said. “I don’t know if I’d say he’s 100 percent, but he’s managing his energy and doing what he has to do. I don’t know if it’s 100, but it doesn’t really matter at this point. You have to compete and wrestle the best he can and be smart out there, not let yourself get in positions where you can get hurt.”

Familiarity with the BOK Center made things a bit more comfortable even if it didn’t reflect in the Sooners’ results, but Rosselli was still impressed with how Tulsa delivered the tournament.

“I think they did a really good job,” Rosselli said. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to look. They took some things out, they made some space, they made some accommodations, so it’s so far, so good. The results aren’t about how the facility looks, they’ve done a good job so far.”

OSU advances two into the quarterfinals, still has seven active

With a wrestler in the tournament at every weight bracket, Oklahoma State went 5-5 in the opening round and then advanced two more into the quarterfinals, which will take place Friday morning.

Of the five wrestlers who moved over to the consolation side of the bracket, OSU went 2-3. So the Cowboys sit tied for 17th in the team standings and have seven wrestlers still active heading into Day 2.

“Wish it could have been a little better but it was a tough day,” OSU coach John Smith said. “Won some tough matches, we lost some tough ones, our position in the bracket was a little bit tough, makes it a little bit tougher. But we got seven alive going into tomorrow and that’s important.”

The highlight was, of course, No. 2 seed and Sand Springs native Daton Fix reaching the quarterfinals at 133 pounds. Dustin Plott, who is the No. 5 seed at 174 pounds, also advanced to the quarters, defeating Pitt’s Luca Augustine 3-2 in the first round, and then emerging with a 10-6 triumph over Aaron Olmos of Oregon State, the 12 seed. Olmos beat Plott 9-4 in a dual back on Jan. 8.

“It was all right, I wrestled hard,” said Plott, who placed sixth at the national tournament last year and won his second Big 12 title here two weeks ago. “A couple of small mistakes but it went pretty well.”

“It seems like he’s in control,” Smith said of Plott’s performance. “I’d like to see him do a couple of things with his hands as he approaches tomorrow but he did a nice job staying down, staying focused in the match and picking away at the takedowns. Did a nice job riding today and it made a difference in the outcome.”

Kaden Gfeller won his first round matchup at 157 pounds over George Mason’s Peter Pappas but dropped the second round contest to Vermont’s Bryce Andonian, the No. 7 seed. Travis Wittlake beat Dylan Connell of Illinois at 184 pounds in the opening round but then fell 6-1 to another wrestler from Vermont, Hunter Bolen. And Luke Surber prevailed 8-1 over Oregon State’s Tanner Harvey at 197 in the first round but then lost 8-2 to No. 2 seed Bernie Truax.

All three of them enter the consolation brackets on Friday morning with more chances to score points. The other OSU wrestlers still active are Victor Voinovich at 149 pounds and Wyatt Sheets at 165, who each lost their first-round matchups but won their consolation openers.

