Rough opening round for OU, Mosha Schwartz only victory

After qualifying eight wrestlers into the NCAA Tournament, the first round on Thursday morning did not quite go how Oklahoma coach Lou Rosselli envisioned it would.

Even though OU had just two wrestlers seeded among the top 15, Rosselli expected more from his team than the performance he saw — just one first-round victory among the eight matches. No. 9 seed Mosha Schwartz won his 141-pound first-round matchup over Casey Swiderski of Iowa State by a 4-1 decision, and that was it.

“It’s really simple: when you’re 1-7 in the round, it was a terrible round for us this time,” said Rosselli, whose team finished fourth at the Big 12 Tournament here back on March 5. “I think for some of them, it’s real simple, you just have to bring more fight to the table. When you come to a tournament like this, I think everyone’s finding out that round 1, round 2, every round you’re going to be in a fistfight and if you don’t bring that energy, you can go down. It doesn’t really matter the seed — limit your mistakes, bring more fight.

“Overall, disappointed in what I saw so far, but I think every round’s a little different. Next round, get yourself going, get warmed up, make sure your mind’s ready and bring more fight.”

OU faced a similar situation at the Big 12 Tournament here less than two weeks ago and had several wrestlers succeed on the consolation side of the brackets to score more points for the Sooners and boost them to fourth. That will be a lot harder this time around, but Rosselli believes it can be done.

“Nobody wants to be in the wrestle-backs, but at the end of the day, if you’re seeded 20th or 25th, you just got to go out there and keep fighting,” Rosselli said. “If you keep doing that, then good things will happen to you. And you’ve got to take more risks. Some of them didn’t take enough risks. If we don’t take any risks, I don’t see how you can win at this level.

“I don’t think we take any of them lightly. I think it doesn’t matter what school you’re from, it’s more how you come to the match and what you expect of yourself. When you expect yourself to be great, you’ll have better performances. It really doesn’t matter who we’re wrestling.”

As for Schwartz, it was good to see him deliver a solid victory. His win puts him in the second round against Allan Hart of Missouri, who pinned him in 6:09 in the Big 12 semifinals. He also beat Hart earlier in the season. But Schwartz didn’t wrestle again after his semifinal loss, forfeiting his Big 12 consolation round matches due to a knee injury he was nursing and ended up placing sixth. Rosselli knows he’s not completely healed from that, but he’s well enough.

“I think he’ll be all right. Obviously, he’s wrestled Hart, beat him once, lost to him at the Big 12s, so we’ll see how that goes,” Rosselli said. “If he brings the fight to him, I feel comfortable. I don’t know if I’d say he’s 100 percent, but he’s managing his energy and doing what he has to do. I don’t know if it’s 100, but it doesn’t really matter at this point. You have to compete and wrestle the best he can and be smart out there, not let yourself get in positions where you can get hurt.”

Familiarity with the BOK Center didn’t seem to help his wrestlers on the mat, but Rosselli was still impressed with how Tulsa delivered the tournament.

“I think they did a really good job,” Rosselli said. “I wasn’t sure how it was going to look. They took some things out, they made some space, they made some accommodations, so it’s so far, so good. The results aren’t about how the facility looks, they’ve done a good job so far.”

OSU advances five wrestlers into the second round

With a wrestler in the tournament at every weight bracket, Oklahoma State went 5-5 in the opening round. With seven team points, OSU was tied for 14th in the team race after the early session.

The highlight was, of course, No. 2 seed and Sand Springs native Daton Fix winning at 133 pounds by pinning Jack Maida of American University in 2:16, but four other Cowboys also won matches.

After OSU went 1-3 in the first four matches, Kaden Gfeller pulled out a 7-5 overtime victory at 157 pounds over George Mason’s Peter Pappas. Dustin Plott emerged from his 174-pound first round matchup with Pitt’s Luca Augustine with a 3-2 triumph, followed by an impressive 4-0 win by Travis Wittlake over Dylan Connell of Illinois at 184 pounds and Luke Surber prevailing 8-1 over Oregon State’s Tanner Harvey at 197.

Victor Voinovich, the No. 23 seed at 149 pounds, dropped a tight 3-2 decision to No. 10 Michael Blockhus of Minnesota and No. 20 Konner Doucet was edged 2-1 by No. 13 Tyrell Gordon of Northern Iowa at 285.

No. 31 seeds Reece Witcraft (125 pounds, from Broken Arrow) and Wyatt Sheets (at 165) each were soundly defeated by heavily-favored 2 seeds, while No. 13 Carter Young fell 5-0 to No. 20 Jake Bergeland at 141.

All of those wrestlers still have chances to gain points by winning consolation round matches.

— John Tranchina, Tulsa World