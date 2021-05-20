NCAA Stillwater softball regional: A closer look

Oklahoma State
Record: 42-9 (15-3 Big 12)
Coach: Kenny Gajewski, sixth season (172-96 overall)
Top hitter: Hayley Busby, 17 HRs
Top pitcher: Carrrie Eberle, 1.83 ERA
How OSU got here: The No. 5 national seed is the best in school history entering the postseason.
Campbell
Record: 27-17 (15-3, Big South)
Coach: Sharonda McDonald-Kelley, third season (63-60 overall)
Top hitter: Bri Bryant, .366 AVG
Top pitcher: Megan Richards 1.72 ERA
How they got here: Campbell secured the Big South’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the conference tournament.
Mississippi State
Record: 33-23 (8-15, SEC)
Coach: Samantha Ricketts, third season (93-49 overall)
Top hitter: Fa Leilua, 18 HRs
Top pitcher: Annie Willis, 2.59 ERA
How they got here: Mississippi State won eight straight games before losing to Florida in the SEC Tournament.