NCAA Stillwater softball regional: A closer look
NCAA Stillwater softball regional: A closer look

  Updated
Oklahoma State 

Record: 42-9 (15-3 Big 12)

Coach: Kenny Gajewski, sixth season (172-96 overall)

Top hitter: Hayley Busby, 17 HRs

Top pitcher: Carrrie Eberle, 1.83 ERA

How OSU got here: The No. 5 national seed is the best in school history entering the postseason.

Campbell

Record: 27-17 (15-3, Big South)

Coach: Sharonda McDonald-Kelley, third season (63-60 overall)

Top hitter: Bri Bryant, .366 AVG

Top pitcher: Megan Richards 1.72 ERA

How they got here: Campbell secured the Big South’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament by winning the conference tournament.

Mississippi State

Record: 33-23 (8-15, SEC)

Coach: Samantha Ricketts, third season (93-49 overall)

Top hitter: Fa Leilua, 18 HRs

Top pitcher: Annie Willis, 2.59 ERA

How they got here: Mississippi State won eight straight games before losing to Florida in the SEC Tournament.

Boston

Record: 36-2 (21-1, Patriot League)

Coach: Samantha Ricketts, third season (93-49 overall)

Top hitter: Jen Horita, .443 AVG

Top pitcher: Ali DuBois, 0.89 ERA

How they got here: Boston is on an 18-game winning streak and has won 35 of its last 36 games.

— Frank Bonner II, Tulsa World

