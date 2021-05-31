NCAA men's golf: OSU, OU move on to match play quarterfinals

The Oklahoma State and Oklahoma men's golf teams advanced through stroke play at the NCAA Championship on Monday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Arizona State rallied on the final day of stroke play to pass OSU for the No. 1 seed heading into match play.
Oklahoma State, the No. 2 seed, will face No. 7 seed Vanderbilt in Tuesday's morning quarterfinals, while No. 4 seed Oklahoma faces No. 5 seed Illinois. The other quarterfinal matchups pit No. 1 Arizona State against No. 8 North Carolina and No.3 Pepperdine vs. No. 6 Florida State.
Semifinal matches will be played Tuesday afternoon, and the championship match will be played on Wednesday. Golf Channel will broadcast play both days.
The Cowboys held a 13-shot lead entering play Monday, but posted a team score of 292 and were passed by the Sun Devils, who closed with a round of 275. ASU posted a 72-hole total of 3-under 1,117, three shots better than OSU's 1,120. Oklahoma's final-round 289 put the Sooners in fourth (1,130), five back of Pepperdine.
OSU freshman Bo Jin finished one shot back of Clemson's Turk Pettit in the individual medalist race. A bogey on the 18th hole left Jin with a final-round 73 and a four-day total of 274, one shot back of Pettit (70 Monday), who had a 7-under 273 total. Jin also was the medalist runnerup in the Big 12 Tournament and the Stillwater Regional.
Jin was joined in the top 10 by teammate Eugenio Chacarra, who tied for eighth at 1-under 279. He closed with a two-over 72.
OU's Jonathan Brightwell (72 Monday) and Quade Cummins (73) tied for sixth individually at 278.
"Tomorrow we'll start a completely different golf tournament with match play," Oklahoma head coach Ryan Hybl said in a news release. "We're excited to be in this position like we have been for the last five years, it's really special for our program. If we want to avoid going home tomorrow then we'll have to come out and play great golf and execute."