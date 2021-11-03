 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NCAA denies OSU appeal, Cowboys ineligible for postseason play this season
0 Comments
featured

NCAA denies OSU appeal, Cowboys ineligible for postseason play this season

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Big 12 Media Day Basketball (copy)

Mike Boynton and Oklahoma State were allowed to participate in the postseason last season while their appeal was being heard. 

 Charlie Riedel, AP

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's 17-month old appeal of NCAA sanctions banning its men's basketball program from the postseason was rejected Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports. 

OSU has scheduled a news conference with head coach Mike Boynton and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg at 11 a.m.

In June 2020, the NCAA Committee on Infractions hit the Cowboys with the one-year postseason ban, three-year probation and loss of scholarships among other penalties resulting from a 2017 FBI probe into bribes and corruption in college basketball recruiting.

The penalties stemmed from Level I violations involving former associate head coach Lamont Evans accepted bribes to influence players toward particular agents and advisors while an assistant at OSU and South Carolina. Evans was sentenced to three months in prison in June 2019.

The Cowboys filed an immediate appeal and were allowed to compete in 2020-21 postseason play with a ruling pending. Led by future No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, OSU reached the Big 12 Tournament title game and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The appeal remained pending into this preseason until Wednesday morning's decision, which arrived five hundred and 17 days after the NCAA’s initial ruling.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“It's unfathomable to me,” Boynton said last month. “It's been way too long. I wish there was (an update).”

“It would be probably I don't want to say criminal — that may be too harsh — it would be pretty difficult to justify a bad ruling at this point, considering all we've been through."

OSU hosts Central Oklahoma for a preseason exhibition Friday before opening its season against UT-Arlington on Nov. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Featured video: OSU's Mike Boynton recalls 2004 NCAA Tournament experience as South Carolina player

During his senior year, 10-seed South Carolina lost to 7-seed Memphis in the 2004 NCAA Tournament.

eli.lederman@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Henry Ruggs released by Raiders after fatal crash

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

OSU Sports Writer

I cover Oklahoma State athletics for the Tulsa World. I have previously worked for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Emporia Gazette in Kansas and the Columbia Missourian. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2020 and am a native of Mamaroneck, NY.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News