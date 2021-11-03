NCAA denies OSU appeal, Cowboys ineligible for postseason play this season

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State's 17-month old appeal of NCAA sanctions banning its men's basketball program from the postseason was rejected Wednesday morning, according to multiple reports.

OSU has scheduled a news conference with head coach Mike Boynton and Athletic Director Chad Weiberg at 11 a.m.

In June 2020, the NCAA Committee on Infractions hit the Cowboys with the one-year postseason ban, three-year probation and loss of scholarships among other penalties resulting from a 2017 FBI probe into bribes and corruption in college basketball recruiting.

The penalties stemmed from Level I violations involving former associate head coach Lamont Evans accepted bribes to influence players toward particular agents and advisors while an assistant at OSU and South Carolina. Evans was sentenced to three months in prison in June 2019.

The Cowboys filed an immediate appeal and were allowed to compete in 2020-21 postseason play with a ruling pending. Led by future No. 1 overall draft pick Cade Cunningham, OSU reached the Big 12 Tournament title game and the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The appeal remained pending into this preseason until Wednesday morning's decision, which arrived five hundred and 17 days after the NCAA’s initial ruling.

