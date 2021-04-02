Natasha Mack wins Naismith Defensive Player of the Year

Oklahoma State forward Natasha Mack picked up another national Defensive Player of the Year award on Friday when the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Mack as the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year on Friday.

The announcement comes one day after Mack was named the WBCA NCAA Division I Defensive Player of the Year.

“I am honored to be named the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year!,” Mack said in a release. “It means a lot to me to see the amount of blood, sweat and tears I put into this game being rewarded. I couldn’t have done this without my amazing support group who has helped me keep my head high and my mind focused. I just want to thank everyone who has believed in me and has helped me on my journey.”

Mack led the nation and broke her won school record with 112 blocks this season. She led the country with four blocks per game and her 9.2 defensive rebounds per game were ranked No. 4 nationally. She also finished with 56 steals and her 19 double-doubles were the second most in the nation.

Mack also averaged 19.8 points per game to help the Cowgirls win a school record 13 conference games. Mack is a projected top 10 pick in the 2021 WNBA Draft.

