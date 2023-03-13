Miami Hurricanes

Coach: Katie Meier (18th season)

Record: 19-12

How they got here: Similar to OSU, the Hurricanes finished 6-4 down the stretch and split conference tournament games 1-1. Miami beat Boston College before losing by 26 to a top five Virginia Tech in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals. The Hurricanes closed 11-7 in conference play, a similar mark to that of the Cowgirls.

Best player: Miami employs several who could fit in this spot, but look no further than Haley Cavinder. The senior guard earned second-team All-ACC honors and leads the Hurricanes is scoring with 12.6 points a game. She shoots 40% from 3-point range and her 76 assists rank second on the team. Notably, Cavinder – and her twin sister Hanna – are viral social media sensations and are part of the NCAA’s first known NIL ruling, passed down several weeks ago.

Number to know: 11, the number of games the Hurricanes have scored 80-plus points in. In those games, Miami is 9-2. With the Cowgirls averaging 79.9 points a game, expect a high-scoring first round game.