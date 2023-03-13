STILLWATER — The Cowgirls eagerly watched as the names began to roll in.
At this point, it was just a formality. Oklahoma State knew it was going to be selected to the NCAA Tournament field. The only question remaining was against who and where.
Roughly 10 minutes into the Selection Sunday broadcast, and the answer was handed down.
The Cowgirls earned a No. 8 seed, facing No. 9 Miami (Fla.) on Saturday in Bloomington, Indiana, in the first round. Tip-off will be at 1 p.m.
“I can’t even put it into words,” OSU coach Jacie Hoyt said. “When you work so hard for something, to see it all come to fruition, is just amazing. It’s excitement, it’s joy, it’s relief, it’s everything kind of wrapped up into one.”
Here are some storylines as the Cowgirls prepare for their second tournament in three years, and the first with Hoyt.
People are also reading…
Alnatas has – kind of – been here before
Naomie Alnatas, OSU’s star guard, played under Hoyt at the University of Missouri – Kansas City for three years before following her coach to Stillwater.
In 2020, Alnatas helped UMKC secure a regular-season conference title and looked destined to secure Summit League’s automatic berth into the national tournament.
But COVID-19 halted everything, and the Roos wouldn’t see postseason play.
“It was bittersweet,” Alnatas said. “We had a great team, and it is true I didn’t have the season I wanted, we had an awesome group, great players, but in our tournament we won the first game and we were so excited and ready to play the second one and we hear that it’s shut down.”
It will be the first NCAA Tournament appearance for the sixth-year Alantas, who started at Iowa Western Community College before spending three years at UMKC with Hoyt.
A Garzon family reunion
With Indiana earning the top seed in the Greenville 2 region, the Cowgirls will play in Bloomington this weekend. If the No. 1 Hoosiers and No. 8 Cowgirls both win their opening round games, they’ll advance to play each other in the second round.
It presents an opportunity for OSU forward Lior Garzon to play against her sister, Yarden a freshman guard at Indiana.
“I think I played against her once in our whole life,” Garzon said several weeks ago about the possibility of playing her sister. “It is definitely going to be special, I hope it’s not going to happen, but if it does, we’re going to beat them.”
Similar to Lior, Yarden is a 3-point specialist, shooting 45% from beyond the arc and averaging 11.1 points per game.